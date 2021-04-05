North Texas Daily

Recap: Soccer falls to No. 2 in C-USA West after tie with Texas-El Paso

Recap: Soccer falls to No. 2 in C-USA West after tie with Texas-El Paso
April 05
April 05
14:11 2021
A double overtime match on Friday night in El Paso between the soccer team and the University of Texas-El Paso ended in a 1-1 draw.

With the tie to Texas-El Paso (3-4-2, 2-1-1 Conference USA), North Texas (6-2-1, 3-1-1 C-USA) fell to No. 2 in the C-USA West division. Rice University (9-2, 4-1 C-USA) moved up to No. 1 after winning an overtime match over the University of Alabama-Birmingham (7-5-1, 2-3 C-USA) by a score of 1-0.

“It’s hard losing in a tie,” Lampe said. “You’re sort of stuck in between, not super mad but you’re not super happy either. It almost felt like a waste of time ’cause you’re just stuck. It’s frustrating [being behind] Rice, [but] we’ve been in this position before so it’s nothing we can’t handle.”

The Mean Green controlled possession for much of the match and outpaced UTEP in virtually every offensive statistic. North Texas outshot the Miners 33-11, put nine shots on goal to Texas-El Paso’s four and earned eight corners compared to three for UTEP.

“We came out really strong and pressured them a lot,” Freshman midfielder Devyn Flannery said. “It was unfortunate the goal happened but […] we focused on pressing the back a lot which made them freak out and turn over the ball a lot, which was our game plan going in. They’re a very possession-oriented team so putting the pressure on them kind of took them out of their game.”

With 12 first-half shots, the Mean Green struck first with a goal by Flannery at the 31:37 mark. After a throw-in by freshman defender Madi Starrett, senior midfielder Brooke Lampe kicked the ball from behind the midfield line down to just in front of the goal where Flannery was well-positioned to score. Flannery corralled the pass to the right side of the goal and shot in front of the keeper toward the left post, netting her first collegiate goal in the process.

“I was super excited,” Flannery said. “I was really out of breath from celebrating, it was an unreal feeling. One I hope to continue to feel because it was awesome. [During the play,] I was just tracking the ball because Lampe is really good at playing those balls over the top. I anticipated it was going to go over the backline and it did, then I just let it bounce and hit it when I thought was the best time and it ended up going in the back of the net. The goalie didn’t come out so that kind of let me relax and focus more on what I wanted to do.”

North Texas allowed the Miners’ lone goal of the match at the 79:20 mark as a UTEP corner bounced down to the ground off a Mean Green player and was then kicked in by a Miner. The goal was UTEP sophomore defender Emerson Kidd’s second score of the season.

Up Next: Soccer will return to Denton for its April 9 regular-season finale against the University of Texas-San Antonio (2-6-1, 0-4-0 C-USA) which is set to start at 7 p.m.

Featured Image: Freshmen defense Haley Roberson dribbles the ball upfield passed UAB defender on March 26, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas

