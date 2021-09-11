Recap: Soccer gets the win in Denton

North Texas soccer played Stephen F. Austin University on Friday in Denton, resulting in a 3-0 win. The game saw the Mean Green use solid offense and defense to get off to a quick start.

“I think an early goal always helps us,” redshirt junior forward Hanna Banks said. “[It] keeps the energy up.”

The energy in the air was apparent from the beginning, as senior and team captain Olivia Klein scored off an assist from junior forward Allie Byrd to give the Mean Green (4-1-2) in the sixth minute of the game. Klein said the team’s goal in every game is to score two goals and not have any goals scored against them in the first half.

“[That goal] really shows our determination with the season,” Klein said. “It’s our goal, and when we accomplish it, we do good every game.”

Redshirt sophomore Taylor Tufts accomplished the offensive side of their objective by getting her own goal in the 24th minute to make the score 2-0.

“I think once we start getting a couple in the back of the net, we start settling down our game, we start passing more,” Byrd said. “It really helps us when we have a 2-0 [lead] going into the second half.”

The Mean Green’s defense was solid throughout the game and held up the other part of their goal by shutting out SFA (1-4-1). Not only did they not allow a goal in the first half, but the defense pitched a shutout through the entire game.

Byrd widened the score in the 54th minute of the game as she scored a goal on an assist from Tufts to bring the score to 3-0. North Texas did not allow SFA a chance to get comfortable in the game whatsoever as they cruised to another win.

“I think we had good energy tonight,” Klein said. “We had good vibes on and off the bench.”

Featured Image: Redshirt-sophomore Taylor Tufts celebrates with Mean Green teammate Brooke Lampe after scoring a goal against Stephen F. Austin University on Sept. 10, 2021. Photo by Zachary Thomas