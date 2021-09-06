North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Recap: Soccer laments missed opportunities after a tie against Oklahoma

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Recap: Soccer laments missed opportunities after a tie against Oklahoma

Recap: Soccer laments missed opportunities after a tie against Oklahoma
September 06
10:41 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
2nd August, 2021

2nd August, 2021

The Mean Green traveled to Norman to play against the University of Oklahoma on Sunday and after a back-and-forth double-overtime contest, the score ended in a 2-2 tie.

“I was proud of my team tonight,” head coach John Hedlund said. “They battled all night, and it was nice to get a few more players back in the lineup that weren’t available against Baylor.”

The Mean Green (3-1-2) had a pair of key players return to the team against the Sooners (3-2-1). Fifth-year midfielder Elle Marie DeFrain returned to the lineup and scored the team’s first goal in the 27th minute off an assist from redshirt sophomore Taylor Tufts, giving Tufts her seventh assist of the year.

“We needed to score today,” DeFrain said. “Somehow someway, not converting any goals at our home field against Baylor really hurt us, and we knew we had to get our minds right for this weekend’s game against OU.”

Senior and team captain Olivia Klein also returned to the lineup this game after her one-game suspension. She immediately made an impact with two shots on goal and had the tying score in the 81st minute. However, the Sooners answered with their own goal two minutes later, evening the game at 2-2.

“We were six minutes away from winning this game in regulation,” Hedlund said. “Give OU credit. Their player hit a great shot on Sarah [Fuller] to tie the game late and send it into overtime.”

DeFrain echoed Hedlund’s comments about giving up a score in the final minutes of regulation.

“It was unfortunate to have been the team up in the last six minutes of the game and giving up a goal for OU to tie,” DeFrain said.

At the end of regulation, the Mean Green had more shots on goal and corner kicks than their opponent. They went into overtime confident they could regroup from the late goal by the Sooners. Both teams had opportunities to score, but neither team could get the ball into the net during overtime.

“[We] headed into overtime we shook it off and focused on defending our half and trying to create any opportunity we could score,” DeFrain said. “No goal came, but as a team effort, everyone was proud.”

North Texas heads back to Denton to play Stephen F. Austin University on Friday at 7 p.m. Hedlund is looking forward to the matchup and is focusing on getting and keeping his players healthy.

“Hopefully, we will get our star midfielder Manami [Okada] back soon and be at full strength for conference [games].”

Image source Twitter

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Paul Witwer

Paul Witwer

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RECAP: Soccer laments missed opportunities after a tie against Oklahoma📝@PaulWitwerNTD https://t.co/SmmexOsQwd

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
CORRECTION: The final score versus Northwestern State is 44-14.

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RECAP: Football dominates opener versus Northwestern State 41-14📝@Reed_Smith25 📸@Tzac24 https://t.co/6blpJMgm2S

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Tzac24: ☀️ V I E W S F R O M A P O G E E ☀️ https://t.co/uPsvYEpz3m

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: About 25 minutes from kickoff of North Texas vs Northwestern State.Follow this thread for updates and analysis: ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/mGoA2dzkkb

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram