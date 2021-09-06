Recap: Soccer laments missed opportunities after a tie against Oklahoma

The Mean Green traveled to Norman to play against the University of Oklahoma on Sunday and after a back-and-forth double-overtime contest, the score ended in a 2-2 tie.

“I was proud of my team tonight,” head coach John Hedlund said. “They battled all night, and it was nice to get a few more players back in the lineup that weren’t available against Baylor.”

The Mean Green (3-1-2) had a pair of key players return to the team against the Sooners (3-2-1). Fifth-year midfielder Elle Marie DeFrain returned to the lineup and scored the team’s first goal in the 27th minute off an assist from redshirt sophomore Taylor Tufts, giving Tufts her seventh assist of the year.

“We needed to score today,” DeFrain said. “Somehow someway, not converting any goals at our home field against Baylor really hurt us, and we knew we had to get our minds right for this weekend’s game against OU.”

Senior and team captain Olivia Klein also returned to the lineup this game after her one-game suspension. She immediately made an impact with two shots on goal and had the tying score in the 81st minute. However, the Sooners answered with their own goal two minutes later, evening the game at 2-2.

“We were six minutes away from winning this game in regulation,” Hedlund said. “Give OU credit. Their player hit a great shot on Sarah [Fuller] to tie the game late and send it into overtime.”

DeFrain echoed Hedlund’s comments about giving up a score in the final minutes of regulation.

“It was unfortunate to have been the team up in the last six minutes of the game and giving up a goal for OU to tie,” DeFrain said.

At the end of regulation, the Mean Green had more shots on goal and corner kicks than their opponent. They went into overtime confident they could regroup from the late goal by the Sooners. Both teams had opportunities to score, but neither team could get the ball into the net during overtime.

“[We] headed into overtime we shook it off and focused on defending our half and trying to create any opportunity we could score,” DeFrain said. “No goal came, but as a team effort, everyone was proud.”

North Texas heads back to Denton to play Stephen F. Austin University on Friday at 7 p.m. Hedlund is looking forward to the matchup and is focusing on getting and keeping his players healthy.

“Hopefully, we will get our star midfielder Manami [Okada] back soon and be at full strength for conference [games].”

