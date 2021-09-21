North Texas Daily

Recap: Soccer secures first division win

Recap: Soccer secures first division win

Recap: Soccer secures first division win
September 21
2021
The soccer team faced off against the University of Texas-El Paso on Sunday and defeated them 3-0 to get their first division win. The game was close initially but saw North Texas pull away in the later stages.

The Mean Green (6-2-2) scored in minute 22 on a goal from sophomore defender Haley Roberson to take the 1-0 lead. Despite the early goal, North Texas could not convert their other nine first-half shots into scores.

“I thought we came out, in the first half, a little bit flat,” junior forward Madi Drenowatz said. “We played a game a couple of days ago, and those minutes will really catch up to you.”

North Texas broke the game open when sophomore midfielder Devyn Flannery scored the team’s second goal in minute 82. It was Flannery’s second goal in the last two games.

Less than a minute later, North Texas went up 3-0 when Drenowatz scored on an assist from junior forward Allie Byrd. Drenowatz praised the team’s defense, only allowing one shot on goal and keeping UTEP (2-7) scoreless.

“Our defense really stepped up, especially when we were struggling to generate offense,” Drenowatz said. “Defense wins championships, so we just have to find a way to score.”

Sophomore defender Madi Starrett, who had two assists, echoed the same sentiments as Drenowatz.

“I think they were just really tired [in the second half],” Starrett said. “We were high pressing them the whole time, and we were just going at them.”

The home win comes off a defeat against Florida Atlantic University just three days earlier, a game where North Texas won every major statistical category but could not pull out the win. Head coach John Hedlund remained optimistic about the rest of the schedule and their chances over the rest of the season.

“We have to win all our games at home and then steal a few points on the road, and we’ll be right where we want to be,” Hedlund said. “We want to make sure that when we play Rice [University] here, the last game of the season, it’s for the number one seed.”

Featured Image: North Texas junior forward Jenna Sheely pushes the ball forward during a game on September 19, 2021. Photo by Zach Del Bello

#universityofnorthtexasC-USA soccermean green soccerNorth Texas Womens soccer team
