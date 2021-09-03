Recap: Soccer suffers its first loss of the season against Baylor

On Thursday night, North Texas soccer received their first loss of the season in a highly anticipated matchup against Baylor University.

“We just kind of got to move on from this one and just focus on our year,” fifth-year captain Brooke Lampe said. “That wasn’t us at all personally; I wouldn’t claim that as UNT soccer.”

In the 15th minute, the Mean Green (3-1-1) drew a penalty on a handball call. Baylor (3-2) promptly scored on the ensuing penalty kick, though Lampe had her doubts about the validity of the call.

“I don’t trust that call,” Lampe said. “Especially at a home game, y’know, for a ref to give the other team a (penalty kick) on a questionable call is really unlikely.”

The Bears quickly scored again in the 3oth minute on a kick by sophomore forward Anthony Mackenzie, giving them a 2-0 lead before the end of the first period.

While Baylor and North Texas both had five shots in the second half, neither team was able to find the goal for the rest of the night, leading to a 2-0 Baylor win.

“I mean, you can work as hard as you want on that field,” Lampe said. “But unless you put a ball on the back of the net, the score is what it is.”

North Texas ended the game with eight total shots, four of them coming from Tufts, six corner kicks and 11 fouls. Despite the loss, Tufts reaffirmed her faith in the team’s ability.

“We need to continue to do [what] we’ve been doing all season,” redshirt sophomore mid-fielder Taylor Tufts said. “This team is filled with chemistry and talent.”

North Texas will look to bounce back against the University of Oklahoma in Norman on Sunday night.

