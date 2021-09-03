North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Recap: Soccer suffers its first loss of the season against Baylor

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Recap: Soccer suffers its first loss of the season against Baylor

Recap: Soccer suffers its first loss of the season against Baylor
September 03
21:06 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
2nd August, 2021

2nd August, 2021

On Thursday night, North Texas soccer received their first loss of the season in a highly anticipated matchup against Baylor University.

“We just kind of got to move on from this one and just focus on our year,” fifth-year captain Brooke Lampe said. “That wasn’t us at all personally; I wouldn’t claim that as UNT soccer.”

In the 15th minute, the Mean Green (3-1-1) drew a penalty on a handball call. Baylor (3-2) promptly scored on the ensuing penalty kick, though Lampe had her doubts about the validity of the call.

“I don’t trust that call,” Lampe said. “Especially at a home game, y’know, for a ref to give the other team a (penalty kick) on a questionable call is really unlikely.”

The Bears quickly scored again in the 3oth minute on a kick by sophomore forward Anthony Mackenzie, giving them a 2-0 lead before the end of the first period.

While Baylor and North Texas both had five shots in the second half, neither team was able to find the goal for the rest of the night, leading to a 2-0 Baylor win.

“I mean, you can work as hard as you want on that field,” Lampe said. “But unless you put a ball on the back of the net, the score is what it is.”

North Texas ended the game with eight total shots, four of them coming from Tufts, six corner kicks and 11 fouls. Despite the loss, Tufts reaffirmed her faith in the team’s ability.

“We need to continue to do [what] we’ve been doing all season,” redshirt sophomore mid-fielder Taylor Tufts said. “This team is filled with chemistry and talent.”

North Texas will look to bounce back against the University of Oklahoma in Norman on Sunday night.

Image source Twitter

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Paul Witwer

Paul Witwer

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The COVID-19 Dashboard also contains information about defining COVID-19 cases, positivity rates for testing and the vaccine incentive program.The site is updated with current information every Friday at 12 p.m. https://t.co/mlKQr8wA1c

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The university has issued another update to the UNT Health Alerts COVID-19 Dashboard with the current count of COVID-19 cases.It is important to note that cases are removed once they have met CDC criteria for recovery.For more information: https://t.co/ldZ6Aa46A6 https://t.co/EOUPncgB1y

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. This week, join @OberkromJaden and @lat2049 as they discuss the new film “Candyman.”🖼 @GishhyOrange https://t.co/APs3ZolAWg

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: 2021 XXL Freshman Cyphers bring another year of solid rap music📝@gmtittlehttps://t.co/XFjRjGboDn

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Yik Yak returns to North Texas with mixed reactions📝@MaxMLockhart 🖼️ @GishhyOrange https://t.co/RLdMYGc4v4

- 7 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram