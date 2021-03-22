Recap: Soccer sustains first conference loss of the season to Golden Eagles

After beginning its season 5-0, the soccer team has dropped its last two matches after sustaining its first conference loss to the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg on Sunday by a score of 2-1.

In-conference losses do not come often for the Mean Green (5-2, Conference USA 2-1) who have now dropped six C-USA matches total over the last five seasons. North Texas is a combined 33-6-4 in conference play since the beginning of the 2016 season.

Southern Mississippi (5-2, C-USA 3-1) dominated the first half in jumping out to a 1-0 lead 26:33 into the match on a goal by senior defender Caitlin Pierce. The Golden Eagles netted their second goal nearly eight minutes later, this time coming from senior forward Alice Campos.

In the first half alone, the two teams combined for 18 shots with seven being on goal. The Mean Green had five of those shots on goal but could not put one in the net as the USM keeper saved all five of them. By contrast, the Golden Eagles took full advantage of their two shots on goal and scored both of them.

After halftime, Southern Mississippi attempted three shots and did not get any more on goal. North Texas took nine shots in the second half, netting its lone goal at 61:05 mark as junior forward Olivia Klein scored her second goal of the season. Attempting three shots in the final six minutes, the Mean Green got one on goal at the 84:40 mark but could not score the equalizing goal.

One thing to note for the Mean Green is they were without their starting keeper in junior goalie Kelsey Brann who had been the team’s only keeper through their first six matches. Sophomore keeper Sadie McGill started in her place, ending the day with two saves and the two goals allowed.

Up Next: North Texas returns home to Denton on Friday, March 26 to face off against the University of Alabama-Birmingham (7-3-1, 2-1 C-USA).

Featured Image: Junior forward Olivia Klein attempts to steal the ball from Oklahoma state player on March 14, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas