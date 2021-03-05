Recap: Softball falls to No. 23 Iowa State 7-1 at Boerner Invitational

Coming off Thursday’s 5-0 win against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in their first game of the Boerner Invitational in Arlington, the Mean Green were hoping to continue their success Friday. Facing No. 23 Iowa State University, North Texas (9-4) was stifled and lost 7-1 to the Big 12 side.

Senior right-hander Hope Trautwein took the circle for North Texas, pitching only three innings while giving up four runs on five hits.

“The moment was a little big for us,” Head coach Randy DeLong said. “We didn’t really have very good command of the zone in the first inning, and they made us pay.”

The Cyclones (14-2) jumped on Trautwein early as first baseman Carli Spelhaug walked to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Shortstop Sami Williams hit a double in the next at-bat to score the game’s first run.

The first inning saw two more Cyclone runners come across the plate to score, leaving the score 3-0.

However, the game did not remain 3-0 for long, as in the bottom of the second inning Spelhaug hit in outfielder Skylar Ramos — who reached base via a single–on a double to left field.

A run did not come in for either squad until the top of the fifth inning, when outfielder Tuesday Dermargosian hit an RBI double to left-center, bringing in third baseman Maia Wark from first. The hit gave North Texas its first and only runs of the night.

The contest was put out of reach for the Mean Green in the bottom of the sixth inning when Cyclones outfielder Milaysia Ochoa pulled a 3-run home run to left on freshman lefty Jamie Worthington.

North Texas had nothing to give in the top of the seventh, going down 1-2-3 to end the ballgame.

Trautwein fell to 3-2 on the season, while Iowa State starter Karlie Charles improved to 7-1.

The Mean Green mustered up four hits on the day and were put down in order in 4 of 6 innings.

“We gotta bring it tomorrow,” DeLong said. “Good teams come back [and] win two games, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Up Next: The Boerner Invitational continues Saturday for North Texas with a duo of games against Missouri State University (7-4) and Wichita State University (7-2).

Featured Image: Senior pitcher Hope Trautwein prepares to throw the ball during a game on Feb. 26, 2021. Image by Preston Rios