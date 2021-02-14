Recap: Softball splits Saturday’s games, Hope Trautwein ties career high 21 strikeouts against Southeast Louisiana

In their opening games of the 2021 season North Texas went 1-1 in the Lion Classic hosted by Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, Louisana. The Mean Green fell in game one 9-7 to Nicholls State and rebounded with a win in a 6-2 contest against Southeastern Louisiana.

North Texas’ (1-1, 0-0 Conference USA) weekend was capped off by a 21 strikeout performance by senior pitcher Hope Trautwein, tying her personal career-high and the program record dating back to last season’s 3-0 victory over Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She became the third pitcher in NCAA Division I history to record 21 strikeouts during a seven-inning game.

“[Trautwein] had a great performance tonight,” Head coach Rodney DeLong said. “We needed that from her as we didn’t play very well as a whole. Conditions were tough with the weather and the bad field, but we found a way to split today and we will move on.”

North Texas announced the decision to forgo Sunday’s games against South Dakota and Nicholls State due to inclement weather concerns expected to occur in the North Texas region on Sunday and Monday.

Game One: Nicholls State 9, North Texas 7

The North Texas softball team stranded 13 runners on base and was walked 16 times offensively in their opening game. A late seventh-inning rally was not sufficient for the Mean Green to come away with the win.



Senior pitcher GiGi Wall made her North Texas debut in the circle getting the ball to start game one. She went three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out five. Wall was alongside 11 newcomers who made their debut Saturday.

Nicholls State (2-0, 0-0 Southland Conference) drew first blood on with a pair of runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Colonels’ sophomore outfielder Kennedy Hebert and an error by North Texas.

The Mean Green responded in the next half-inning on a two-RBI single by sophomore shortstop Candain Callahan driving in freshman infielder Kailey Gamble and freshman catcher Ashlyn Walker.

The Colonels cashed in on the Mean Green errors in the bottom of the third and fourth innings, piling on three more runs to take a 5-2 lead. Junior second baseman Emma Holland padded the Colonels lead to 7-2 on a two-out two-RBI double and Nicholls State brought in one more in the inning on a wild pitch.

Trailing 8-2, freshman outfielder Lexi Cobb picked up her first career RBI on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Two more walks to junior infielder Tayla Evans and freshman Rayna Lewis would drive bring in a run and cut the Colonels’ lead to 8-4.

The Mean Green added three runs in the top of the seventh, two coming from a two-RBI double by freshman outfielder Molly Rainey and an RBI single by freshman infielder Rayna Lewis. The Colonels were able to close out the win on a Gamble groundout to second base.

Lewis led North Texas offensively in game one going 2-4 with 2 RBIs and Rainey at 1-1 with 2 RBIs.

Freshman infielder Blades Scout led the Colonels with a 3-4 day and an RBI, with Holland going 2-3 with 2 RBIs.

Wall suffered her first loss of the season and Colonels pitcher Emily Danehower earned the win on 4 innings, three hits, one earned run and one strikeout.

Game Two: North Texas 6, Southeastern Louisiana 2

Trautwein in her first start of 2021 earned a win on a complete game performance striking out 21 Lion hitters, all outs coming from a strikeout.

Southeastern Louisiana (3-2, 0-0 Southland Conference) flirted with a potential rally in the bottom of the first after a one-out walk and an infield single by junior infielder Briahna Bennet. Trautwein struck out the next two hitters to strand two Lion baserunners.

North Texas plated home five runs in the top of the second inning taking a 5-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk, a two-RBI double by Rainey, a wild pitch and an RBI single by senior outfielder Tarah Hilton.

Trautwein cruised through innings three to five allowing one baserunner and had 15 strikeouts through the end of the fifth frame.

Evans doubled in the sixth inning to bring home senior outfielder Tuesday DerMargosian adding an insurance run.

Through the end of the sixth inning Trautwein had 18 strikeouts and was on pace to tie her career-high performance from the 2020 season if she punched out three hitters in the bottom of the seventh inning. She recorded strikeouts for the inning’s first two outs. The Lions spoiled the shutout on a throwing error and senior outfielder Aeriyl Mass driving in a run on an RBI triple. Trautwein struck out junior infielder Lindsey Rizzo to complete the game with 21 strikeouts.

Trautwein earned the win going the distance for a full seven innings, 21 strikeouts, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks. Freshman Lions pitcher MC Comeaux suffered the loss allowing six runs on six hits, eight walks and seven strikeouts.

Rainey led the Mean Green offense on a 1-3 game with 2 RBIs. Mass had the lone extra-base hit for the Lions on a 1-4 game with an RBI.

Up next: North Texas prepares to hit the road again and travel to Austin to play No. 6 Texas Wednesday evening.

Featured Image: Featured Image: Senior pitcher Hope Trautwein starts with the first pitch of the UNT vs. Missouri State softball game on Feb. 15th, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell