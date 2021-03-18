Recap: Softball steals a narrow win against Texas-Arlington in Lovelace return

On a bitterly cold and windy Wednesday night, North Texas softball defeated the University of Texas-Arlington (3-15) in a close 5-4 contest which saw the offense strike early.

“I thought it was gritty,” Head coach Rodney DeLong said. “We didn’t play great defense, conditions were tough but we had a good couple of days of practice.”

Graduate Gigi Wall started the game for the Mean Green (13-6) going three innings and giving up a run on four hits while striking out two Mavericks batters. Wall earned a no-decision for the contest.

The offense picked up where it left off in Kansas, scoring four runs against Mavericks pitcher Kenedy Hines on three hits. A leadoff triple by freshman catcher Kalei Christensen and an RBI double by freshman designated player Rayna Lewis scored the Mean Green’s first run of the contest.

After an error on a bunted ball, freshman outfielder Maia Wark reached base, scoring Lewis from second. Wark was brought in later in the inning after an inside-the-park home run by freshman Molly Rainey making the score 4-0 — which chased Hines out of the game after 1.2 innings.

Texas-Arlington responded quickly to the setback, scoring a run on Wall off a single by third baseman KJ Murphy. Wall was able to get out of the jam but was removed from the game following the inning.

Freshman lefty Janie Worthington entered the game for North Texas in the fourth, giving up a quick walk followed by an error from freshman shortstop Candain Callahan to put two on for the Mavericks. A two-run double by sophomore outfielder Reagan Hukill brought the deficit down to 4-3 for Texas-Arlington.

North Texas added a much-needed insurance run, via an RBI single from Callahan, in the bottom of the fourth making the score 5-3.

DeLong called to the bullpen in the top of the fifth, bringing in senior pitcher Hope Trautwein to the circle.

Trautwein immediately dealt with adversity as a balk and two singles loaded the bases for Texas-Arlington. A run scored after a Callahan error at short, but Trautwein pitched her way out of the jam.

Trautwein finished the game for the Mean Green, holding the one-run game and earning the three-inning save.

Worthington came away with her third win for North Texas following a one-inning outing in which she allowed two runs.

The 5-4 win was a redemption win for the Mean Green after going silent in their first game this season vs. UTA.

“I felt like we looked a little more comfortable at the plate and UTA gave us a good shoot,” DeLong said. “we got it done and held on and won.”

Up Next: North Texas travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma for a game that was rescheduled from March 10 next Wednesday against top-10 ranked Oklahoma State University (20-2) at 6 p.m.

Featured Image: Senior pitcher Hope Trautwein prepares to throw the ball during a game on Feb. 26, 2021. Image by Preston Rios