North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Recap: Tennis captures two critical conference wins over the weekend, extends win streak to four

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Recap: Tennis captures two critical conference wins over the weekend, extends win streak to four

Recap: Tennis captures two critical conference wins over the weekend, extends win streak to four
March 29
13:31 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
25th, March 2021

25th, March 2021

The tennis team came out of the weekend with a pair of Conference USA wins against Louisiana Tech University and the University of Texas-San Antonio that extended their win streak to four.

“We’ve found that winning feeling, what it takes to win,” Head coach Sujay Lama said. “We just can’t let up.” 

They started off Friday with a fairly dominant affair against Louisiana Tech (7-9). While the Lady Techsters put up a fight in doubles, the Mean Green (6-9, C-USA 2-1) was able to finish them off with the pair of freshman Saki Oyama and sophomore Sophia Hummel winning their match 7-5.

The Mean Green rode their momentum from doubles into singles, as they captured several decisive set wins over Louisiana Tech with junior Maria Ponomareva quickly finishing her match 6-1, 6-1. Junior Lucie Devier followed her up with a 6-2, 6-2 win and senior Nidhi Surapaneni finished the shut out, winning 6-2, 6-3. 

“We all played really good today in singles,” Devier said. “We just killed it. We had a good mentality and a good rhythm today.”

The team then traveled to the Alamo City to face off Texas-San Antonio (7-9), who shocked the Mean Green by dominating the doubles point. 

Down by a score of 1-0, North Texas traded singles wins with the Roadrunners until finally, things were tied 3-3 with Devier heading into a third set. Devier proceeded to play statistically one of her best sets this season, clinching the match for her team 6-4, 6-7 and 6-0.

“This is amazing, it’s the best feeling I’ve ever had since I’ve been at UNT,” Devier said.

After playing through a rough stretch of the season, Surapaneni believes that they are finally finding their groove as the vibe of the team has improved immensely over the win streak.

“Whenever we lose […] it is just so depressing,” Surapaneni said. “But we’ve been playing so well recently, if we continue what we’re doing it’ll be really good for us.”

Lama says he definitely noticed that the energy of the team today was much better than it has been, noting the ability of the team to figure out how to win instead of resigning themselves to losing.

“There were situations that because we are on a streak, we found ways to win versus ways to lose,” Lama said. 

The head coach hopes that they can extend this energy into the next three matches and then into the conference tournament, which is three weeks away.

“We have three more big matches at home and hopefully, we can make some magic happen,” Lama said. “Then we’ll have the engine on full throttle pre-conference.

Up Next: The Mean Green returns to their home court to take on Tulsa University (9-4, American Athletic Conference 3-0) in Denton on April 3.

Featured Image: Freshman Saki Oyama begins her serve during tennis practice on Feb. 21, 2021. Image by Zach Del Bello

Tags
conference usaLousiana TechLucie DevierMaria PonomarevaNidhi Surapaneninorth texasSophia HummelSujay LamatennisTexas-San Antonio
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Caleb Yum

Caleb Yum

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@BrookeColombo: President Neal Smatresk sent out an official notice that all UNT System offices and campuses will close at noon on Friday @ntdaily #UNT https://t.co/TkqYBWUz0Y

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Men’s basketball guard Javion Hamlet declares for the NBA Draft📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/kas120bcmq

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Tennis captures two critical conference wins over the weekend, extends win streak to four📝 @yumdayum 📸 @zachdelbello https://t.co/jMVO8DVcMI

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@MaybornUNT: The @ntdaily announced its "Student Choice Awards" last Thursday and the #Mayborn was chosen as the Best College🏢 and Dean Andrea Miller👩🏼‍🎓 was chosen as Best Dean!! 👏🏽🎉🥳🥳 https://t.co/kx00BHTRLe

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Jennette McCurdy and the plight of child actors📝 @kevoooandres 🖼️ Pooja Patel https://t.co/xvsts0VDEx

- 10 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram