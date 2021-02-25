Recap: Tennis team records second win of the season against Texas State

The North Texas tennis team captured their second win of the season on Wednesday against Texas State University, raising their record to 2-3 on the season. Due to the recent extreme weather, the team was forced to take a week’s break off the court and eluded to having a little rust in their play.

“It wasn’t one of our cleanest matches,” Head coach Sujay Lama said. “That seven-day period where we did not get any tennis … might have ruined our rhythm.”

Despite this, the team was able to put in a gritty performance and won 5-2. They captured the doubles points thanks to the pairing of junior Maria Ponomareva and sophomore Kexuan Zhou, as well as the team of sophomore Sophia Hummel and freshman Saki Oyama

In singles, Oyama stood out in a new situation, having been moved from the No. 6 spot up to the No. 5 spot in the lineup. She was able to grind out a 6-1, 7-6(4) win in her new position.

While she played a strong first set, the conditions began to affect Oyama, slowing down her usually quick feet. However, she persevered and made it to the tiebreak where she eventually won.

“The first three games, I was really good,” Oyama said. “However, the weather was hot. I stopped my feet and I could not move. I had to find a way to win.”

According to Lama, finding a way to win and solving problems seemed to be the theme of the day.

“We found solutions when we had to,” Lama said. “The good thing is we got the win.”

While Texas State’s play has not been as noteworthy compared to Baylor University and the University of Texas — Lama emphasized that keeping focus high no matter the opponent is a crucial part of the game. It can be easy to overlook smaller schools, especially after the team has played such strong competition.

“It’s a human tendency to play to the level of the competition you are facing,” Lama said. “However, there are good players on every team, so you have to be prepared to compete, you have to be prepared to fight.”

Up Next: North Texas (2-4) will travel to Houston to take on the Cougars (5-2) on Feb. 25.

Featured Image: Sophomore Sophia Hummel begins her serve during tennis practice on Feb. 21, 2021. Image by Zach Del Bello