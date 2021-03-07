Recap: Tennis team shocked by Wichita State in second home game of the season

Despite the final score, the tennis team fell to Wichita State University 4-0 in a deceptively close match at the beginning of their three-game homestand.

While the match score shows that North Texas (2-6) failed to record a single win, head coach Sujay Lama maintains that the team did not play badly overall.

“I do not think we played bad tennis,” Lama said. “We played good tennis, it is just that tentativeness when we have a chance to close the close sets and games.”

Things started off in doubles with a solid win from senior captain Nidhi Surapaneni and junior Lucie Devier, who won a close match in the No. 1 spot by a score of 6-4. However, Wichita State (3-11) bounced back in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, beating the Mean Green with 7-5 and 6-4 wins respectively, putting the Shockers up by one.

Singles saw the Mean Green get off to a slow start once again, as every player lost their first set. Despite this, the matches all turned out to be competitive with neither side completely dominating. While North Texas attempted a comeback, Wichita persisted and was able to walk away with a 4-0 win as junior Maria Ponomareva lost a tight contest with the scores being 7-6(4), 6-4.

Even though North Texas did not record a win, Surapaneni was on the verge of winning her singles match at 5-1 40-15 in the third set before it was called due to the Lady Shockers getting to four match wins.

“I was kind of angry at myself in the first set because I was not playing how I wanted to play,” Surapaneni said. “From then on I just took it one point at a time after that, and that helped a lot.”

According to Lama, the issue that has bugged the team all season once again reared its head in this match as well. The team has not been able to close out matches or hold leads in sets so far this season.

“They want to do so well that sometimes they are thinking about the result instead of the process,” Lama said. “They need to compete, stay in the moment and dig deep.”

Up Next: The Mean Green (2-6) are hosting University of Memphis (1-9) in the second match of their back-to-back at 3:00 p.m.

Featured Image: Sophomore Sophia Hummel begins her serve during tennis practice on Feb. 21, 2021. Image by Zach Del Bello