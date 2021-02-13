Recap: Tennis team sustains third loss of the season after falling to No. 17 ranked Baylor

The Mean Green tennis team fell to 1-3 on the season as they were defeated by No. 17 Baylor University on Friday. The team only managed to capture one point in the match, losing 6-1.

Despite the match being scheduled for 12:00 p.m., multiple issues caused the time to be pushed back to 5:30 p.m.

“We were supposed to be [in Waco] yesterday, but that didn’t happen,” Head coach Sujay Lama said. “Then we had to wait around until 2:00 p.m. today to leave in a bus, and then we only had one hour to get ready. It was just adjusting to all of the conditions that got us off to a flat start.”

The team started slow after getting past all of the scheduling problems, getting swept in all three doubles matches. In singles, North Texas was competitive despite losing five of six matches, with senior Nidhi Surapaneni and junior Lucie Devier having particularly close losses. In the end, sophomore Kexuan Zhou was the only player able to pull through in a thrilling 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win.

“We had some good matches in singles overall,” Lama said. “There were moments where we had a chance. Four out of the six matches were very competitive and could’ve gone either way.”

Zhou was pleased with the way she played, as her strong mentality allowed her to win most of the close points that ultimately decided the match.

“We played a lot of deuce points today and I won most of them,” Zhou said. “I felt better knowing she was nervous during those points, while I felt completely fine.”

Devier also went to three sets with her opponent, though she ultimately lost 2-6, 6-4 and 2-6. Despite playing a relatively close match, Devier was unsatisfied with the result and her play.

“It was okay, it was up and down throughout the match,” Devier said. “Some good moments, some moments that were bad. It’s tough, you know?”

In these close losses, Lama believes it all comes down to a few important points that the team was not able to win this time around. Some of the players had chances to gain the advantage against the Bears but were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

“When you have them down and you have a chance for that knockout punch, you have to knock them down,” Lama said. “If you do not, they are going to come back and that’s what happened.”

Up Next: The team travels to Nagadoches to take on Stephen F. Austin State University on Feb. 17.

Courtesy North Texas Tennis