Recap: Volleyball drops season opener to McNeese State

North Texas volleyball (0-1) kicked off their season with a 3-2 loss to McNeese State University (1-0) in the opener of North Texas Invite on Friday morning.

“I think we didn’t quite have control of the match,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “We have a lot of players out there that did a couple of things well, but we didn’t play as a team at times, especially on the defensive end.”

The Mean Green opened up the match by winning the first set 25-11 in a dominant fashion. The second set was much more competitive with the Cowgirls taking it by a mark of 25-23.

The third set was tightly contested with there being six lead changes and 12 tied scores, but the Mean Green came out on top by a score of 25-20. McNeese State took the fourth set by a score of 25-17 and forced a fifth set decider.

The final set went back and forth but North Texas ultimately dropped the set by a tally of 15-12.

“I think our second touch has to be a little more consistent than it was today,” Palileo said. “I thought our hitters did a decent job with putting some balls down, but we just seemed out of sync after the first set.”

The match versus McNeese was the first one since senior outside hitter Rhett Robinson was named to the Conference USA preseason team for the second year in a row. Robinson came up big against the Cowgirls and notched more points than anyone else on either team, registering 18 kills and 19.5 points. She also became the tenth player in program history to record 1,000 kills in a career.

“I think it’s a recognition of all the hard work I’ve done and how far I’ve come from where I started,” Robinson said.

The Mean Green hopes to bounce back in the final two games of North Texas Invite with matches against South Dakota State University on Friday night and Grambling State University Saturday afternoon.

“We don’t have any choice but to respond,” Palileo said. “We didn’t execute in the places we’ve been working on.”

Image courtesy Mean Green Volleyball