Recap: Volleyball falls to No. 6 Baylor in Waco

Coming off a 3-0 win against in-state rival Texas State University, the volleyball squad fell by the same 3-0 score to No. 6 Baylor University on Friday night in Waco. The Bears (14-3, Big 12 13-3) outscored North Texas (4-6, C-USA 1-3) by eight points or more in each set, with their widest margin being a 25-13 third set win for Baylor.

“We needed to help ourselves today with some of the things we’ve been doing better in the previous couple matches,” Head coach Andrew Palileo said. “We’ve just got to continue to work on them so we don’t limit ourselves in what we can do.”

Baylor held North Texas to a negative hit percentage (.019) and had 20 more kills. North Texas had 26 errors to the Bear’s 18 while also getting out-dug 53-to-38.

“I think we could’ve passed better,” Palileo said. “I think we were doing some things that we didn’t need to do because of what we felt like the team we were playing was all about.”

The Mean Green out-blocked Baylor with nine to the Bears seven. The standout player for North Texas was junior outside hitter Rhett Robinson, who filled up the stat sheet with eight kills and five errors on 28 attempts while tacking on four digs and six blocks.

“We psyched ourselves out a little bit,” Palileo said. “We’ve got to put ourselves in these positions, we’ll see them again in a couple of weeks. Hopefully, we’ll play better against them.

Up Next: North Texas returns to conference play Sunday and Monday at 1 p.m. in Denton when they take on the University of Texas at El Paso (4-3) in a weekend doubleheader.

Featured Image: Junior middle blocker Sarah Haeussler and Mean Green teammates Kaleigh Skopal and Barbara Martin form a huddle during a timeout on Feb. 22, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas