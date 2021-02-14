Recap: Volleyball gets first conference win on the year against in-state rival, sets program record with 112 digs

Mean Green volleyball notched their first conference win Saturday against University of Texas at San Antonio in a close 3-2 match.

“Really excited for our girls,” Head coach Andrew Palileo said. “The last couple of practices they’ve been working hard. They were able to get a little bit of time off and they came back ready to go to validate that win we had on Thursday night.”

The volleyball squad’s hard work and grit paid off in today’s match against the Roadrunners as they established a new program record for digs 112.

“You give yourself a lot of opportunities when you’re swinging that many balls your percentage goes down,” Palileo said. “So tonight, with both teams making mistakes it’s a matter of who’s going to make the last error, who can win the big points in some of those rallies.”

Sophomore libero Aleeyah Galdeira led the team with 31 digs, tied for fifth in program history in a five-set match.

“I feel good about it, but I still want more,” Galdeira said. “I want to be first.”

North Texas (3-4, Conference USA 1-1) beat University of Texas at Arlington on Thursday, halting a four-game losing streak. While the Mean Green posted a .297 hitting percentage in that game, both North Texas and the Roadrunners held each other to around .150.

“That’s one of the things they talk about is following up [last game] with another great effort, not so much focus on trying to win, but give the effort so we have on opportunity to win,” Palileo said. “We did that tonight sure.”

Defense and errors were the key statistics for both teams. The Mean Green racked up 15 blocks — the most since Nov. 1 2019 when the Mean Green tallied 20 against Florida International — while the Roadrunners ended the night with 12. Errors also favored North Texas, who ended with 38 compared to UTSA’s 46.

“Overall errors we can still improve, but what I was looking at was our defense,” Palileo said. “Is our defense going to create opportunities for us, and it did tonight.”

Up Next: The Mean Green gear up for a rematch against UTSA (2-5, Conference USA 0-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Featured Image: Sophomore defensive specialist Aleeyah Galdeira puts up an eagle claw during the end of the second set against UAB on Feb. 8, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas