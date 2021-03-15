Recap: Volleyball kicks off week by sweeping Louisiana Tech on their home court

Mean Green volleyball completed a home court sweep of Louisiana Tech University with the final win count being 3-1. On Sunday the volleyball team held their Senior Day and ended the match with a 3-0 win against the Lady Techsters.

“I thought we played a really clean game in the first two sets,” Head coach Andrew Palileo said. “We tried to make a couple changes in that third set and we let that set get away from us.”

The Mean Green (8-9, 4-6 Conference USA) offense had an efficient game, hitting .442 percent as a team. Junior outside hitter Rhett Robinson led the team in kills with 24 and set a record with the second-highest hitting percentage in program history since 2000 (.626 percent).

“Offensively we hit the ball really well,” Palileo said. “I think Rhett again had a good job, Sarah came in and did a good job, I think overall we had a really good offensive [game]. Defensively we’ve still got some things we can work on and really hone in on what we’re doing.”

Senior outside hitter Valerie Valerian had the second most kills behind Robinson with 13 on a .391 hitting percentage.

“[Valerian returning has] definitely helped us, it’s gotten us deeper,” Palileo said. “People that were playing a lot at the beginning are now not playing at all, so it makes our bench longer which is what I like.”

North Texas took the first two sets by margins of 25-11 and 25-12 respectively. The Mean Green lost the momentum in the third, which the Lady Techsters (1-17, 0-10 Conference USA) capitalized on and took it 25-23.

“We knew that they should not have beat us,” Robinson said. “Coming back from that and getting over being angry or annoyed by it and going back to what we were doing in the first and second is all we had to do.”

Up Next: The Mean Green plays Texas Tech University (7-12, Big 12 Conference 5-11) on Wednesday and then the University of Southern Mississippi (9-6, C-USA 4-4) twice on March 21-22 with the hope of a Conference USA tournament birth still alive.

Featured Image: Junior outside better Rhett Robinson prepares to spike the ball against Louisiana Tech on March 15, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas