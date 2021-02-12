North Texas Daily

Recap: Volleyball snaps four game losing streak with win over Texas-Arlington

Recap: Volleyball snaps four game losing streak with win over Texas-Arlington

Recap: Volleyball snaps four game losing streak with win over Texas-Arlington
February 12
00:16 2021
Mean Green Volleyball secured a 3-0 win tonight over the University of Texas at Arlington in Denton Thursday night, breaking a four-game losing streak. The Mean Green (2-4) won the three sets 29-27, 25-22, and 26-24.

“We really needed this effort that we gave tonight,” Head coach Andrew Palileo said. “I think it’s more important than the win. Overall I’m really pleased, and as a staff I think we’re really please at how they’ve changed in a day and a half of practice.”

Part of that day and half of practice was used transitioning freshman Truli Levy to the outside hitter position from middle-right setter. Levy ended the night with a hitting percentage of .333, notching eight kills on 21 attempts with one error.

“This was different for me but it’s definitely not something coach hasn’t prepared me for,” Levy said. “I think the biggest thing was trusting my teammates and my teammates trusting me, really helped me have the confidence to play today.”

Junior and fellow outside hitter Rhett Robinson had 15 kills and five errors on 35 attempts. Together, the new duo combined for 23 of the teams 49 kills.

“I think she came out and had a tremendous game today, especially in those crucial moments when you needed her,” Robinson said. “Playing such a crucial position on the outside, getting as many balls as she did, I think she for sure played a really good game.”

Crucial moments have been a problem for North Texas this season. Teams have gone on early runs against the Mean Green and established a cushion that puts the volleyball squad in must-win scenarios right off the bat.

“Our effort was good,” Palileo said. “The way we won a couple of those sets, especially two coming back and one having the lead, getting caught, and fighting through it again… it was really fun to watch our girls go through that.”

North Texas gears up to continue their success when they play the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (2-4) in San Antonio on Sunday, Feb. 14.

“I think in our previous matches, one we didn’t trust in each other, two we didn’t play as a team, three we haven’t been together as a team,” Palileo said. “Now our practices I think got them focused on the things that are important: Our effort, rather than the result, and playing as a team, rather than worrying about individual things.”

Featured Image: Junior outside hitter Rhett Robinson runs on to the floor and celebrates with the team during player introductions against UAB on Feb. 7, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas

