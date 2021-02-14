North Texas Daily

Recap: Volleyball splits series against Texas-San Antonio, drops to 3-5 on the season

Recap: Volleyball splits series against Texas-San Antonio, drops to 3-5 on the season

Recap: Volleyball splits series against Texas-San Antonio, drops to 3-5 on the season
February 14
18:49 2021
11th, February 2021

11th, February 2021

Mean Green volleyball fell in their rematch against the University of Texas at San Antonio today 3-1 after another close game. Due to inclement weather, the head coach and players were not available for comment.

Both teams were very close in terms of performance and on paper as well. Aside from the lopsided 25-14 set that favored North Texas (3-5, Conference USA 1-3) — the Mean Green lost the other sets by four points or less. Each team had the exact same number of errors with 28.

Freshman middle blocker Sarah Haeussler hit .500 with 18 kills and two errors on 32 attempts. Outside hitters in sophomore Barbara Martin and freshman Rhett Robinson each had 16 kills. The team leader in digs for this match was sophomore libero Aleeyah Galdeira with 27, and Kaliegh Skopal had 49 of the team’s 56 assists.

The Mean Green look to bounce back against rival Texas State University next game. Texas State’s one game this season was a close 3-1 win over UTSA on February 10. Weather permitting, the Mean Green will play Texas State (1-0) Thursday, Feb. 8, in Denton.

Featured Image: Redshirt junior Henrianna Ibarra bits the ball against UAB on Feb. 8, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas

