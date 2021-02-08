Recap: Volleyball sustains third loss of the season to Blazers, Skopal joins the 1,000 club

The Mean Green volleyball squad came up short against the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Sunday, losing the match 3-2 after several close sets.

Despite the loss, senior setter Kaliegh Skopal became the 13th player in program history to reach 1,000 career assists. Skopal’s milestone garnered a lot of praise from her teammates and coaches considering she’s had to battle back from dealing with Guillian-Barré Syndrome.

“I never thought we’d expect her back, but she’s a fighter and she worked her way back,” head coach Andrew Palileo said. “We’re just excited for her to be back and being out there with her teammates. She’s started out pretty well, the results aren’t there but she’s doing pretty well for getting back and making sure she’s here for our team.”

The game was close in every statistic with North Texas (1-3) having the edge in the majority of them.

“We came out a little slow, both teams I think were pretty even,” Palileo said. “It’s just a matter of who is going to execute the most down the stretch, and they did a little bit of a better job than we did.”

Each team’s hitting percentage, .307 for the Mean Green and .303 for the Blazers (2-2), indicated a game dominated by offense.

“I don’t think we defended very well today,” Palileo said. “You can see that neither team really defended with the hitting percentages we put up, so we got to shore that up a little bit.”

Although North Texas is dealing with a 1-3 record, the team was refreshed to see freshman outside hitter Truli Levy tally seven kills on 13 attempts.

“I’m excited about how Truly played, Palileo said. “For a young kid who just got told at walk-ins that she’s going to play I thought she did a really good job.”

The Mean Green will face the Blazers again Monday at noon.

“We got to continue to play better in big moments,” Palileo said. “Get better in those moments and I think we’ll be able to turn it around.”

Featured Image: Junior middle blocker Sarah Haeussler directs her Mean Green teammates where to go after a timeout against UAB on Feb. 7, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas