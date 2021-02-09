North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Recap: Volleyball swept in season series against Alabama-Birmingham with 3-0 loss

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Recap: Volleyball swept in season series against Alabama-Birmingham with 3-0 loss

Recap: Volleyball swept in season series against Alabama-Birmingham with 3-0 loss
February 09
10:22 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
4th, February 2021

4th, February 2021

The North Texas volleyball squad lost to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Denton for the second time in two days on Monday by a score of 3-0.

The rematch had some things in common statistically. Specifically when it came to attacks, kills and digs all slightly favored North Texas (1-4). The problem for the Mean Green shines through in two other stats: errors and hit percentage. North Texas had 28 errors while the Blazers (3-2) had 10 and put up a .170 hitting percentage compared to Alabama-Birmingham’s .271. These numbers point to the Blazers toughening up on the defensive side of the ball and limiting mistakes compared to Sunday’s game where Alabama-Birmingham had 15 errors and allowed North Texas to hit .320 percent.

Head coach Andrew Palileo was not available for comment after the match concluded.

Standout players for the Mean Green were Barbara Martin with 13 kills and 5 errors on 33 attempts and  Kaliegh Skopal who led the team in assists (22).

The Blazer’s offense was led by Fernanda Maida with 17 kills and two errors on 41 attempts, while their defense was headed up by Tatijana Fucka, who had four blocks.

Up Next: North Texas will play the University of Texas at Arlington (13-9) Thursday, Feb. 11 in Denton.

Featured Image: Junior middle blocker Sarah Haeussler receives a serve from a UAB player on Feb. 8, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
barbara martinKaliegh SkopalmeangreenvolleyballNorth Texas volleyballuabUAB volleyballUNT
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Carroll

James Carroll

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Fashion is the reason I love UNT📝 Kaitlin Boozer 🖼️ @pastellivi https://t.co/Ugdmex8frU

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Volleyball swept in season series against Alabama-Birmingham with 3-0 loss📝 @IanJCarr 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/Do1Y46R2bP

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Sia’s new movie is performative activism at its most egregious📝 @rachel_m_card 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/AXP5WJwYMT

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: State of the City Address touches on post-graduation prospects, infrastructure and vaccinations📝 @IleanaGarnand https://t.co/jdudQsFGVV

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: UNT opens COVID-19 vaccine registration, approved as provider of vaccine📝 @Cris_to_balSoto 📸 @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/oUbnc3yu3G

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram