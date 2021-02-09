Recap: Volleyball swept in season series against Alabama-Birmingham with 3-0 loss

The North Texas volleyball squad lost to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Denton for the second time in two days on Monday by a score of 3-0.

The rematch had some things in common statistically. Specifically when it came to attacks, kills and digs all slightly favored North Texas (1-4). The problem for the Mean Green shines through in two other stats: errors and hit percentage. North Texas had 28 errors while the Blazers (3-2) had 10 and put up a .170 hitting percentage compared to Alabama-Birmingham’s .271. These numbers point to the Blazers toughening up on the defensive side of the ball and limiting mistakes compared to Sunday’s game where Alabama-Birmingham had 15 errors and allowed North Texas to hit .320 percent.

Head coach Andrew Palileo was not available for comment after the match concluded.

Standout players for the Mean Green were Barbara Martin with 13 kills and 5 errors on 33 attempts and Kaliegh Skopal who led the team in assists (22).

The Blazer’s offense was led by Fernanda Maida with 17 kills and two errors on 41 attempts, while their defense was headed up by Tatijana Fucka, who had four blocks.

Up Next: North Texas will play the University of Texas at Arlington (13-9) Thursday, Feb. 11 in Denton.

Featured Image: Junior middle blocker Sarah Haeussler receives a serve from a UAB player on Feb. 8, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas