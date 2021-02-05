North Texas Daily

Recap: Wichita State sweeps North Texas volleyball in double-header, Skopal stands out in return

Recap: Wichita State sweeps North Texas volleyball in double-header, Skopal stands out in return

February 05
18:47 2021
After winning Thursday’s match 3-0, Wichita State University (5-0) completed its season sweep on Friday against the Mean Green volleyball squad (1-2) with a 3-1 score. North Texas managed to improve from yesterday’s 3-0 defeat but could not find an answer to the Shocker’s offense.

“Our passing was right on target today which gave us a lot of opportunities,” Head coach Andrew Palileo said. “We just played better, like we had actually played a match before.”

Players who stood out for the Mean Green were junior outside hitter Rhett Robinson, who had 21 kills, and senior setter Kaliegh Skopal, who had 41 of North Texas’ 48 assists.

“We hit the ball better today than we did yesterday because of our passing,” Palileo said. “[Skopal] gets credit for most of those assists. I would actually like her to have more than that, she did a lot better today than yesterday as well.”

Palileo plans to focus on passing, serves and honing in offensive plays in tomorrow’s practice.

“For us, it’s mostly about rust and getting some of that gameday experience back and learning how to play at the speed of the game in our practices,” Palileo said. “I’m happy with the way we competed today, just not happy with the result.”

Saturday will be the only day of rest the teams get before another doubleheader against the University of Alabama-Birmingham (1-2) this Sunday and Monday.

“If you lose you try to get right back out there so you can try to forget about that loss,” Palileo said. “See if you can get that [win] and if you win you’re going to get back out there and try and keep that momentum. I like not being able to have to sit around all day for a seven o’clock match, the second day especially.”

UAB has played Lipscomb twice, losing the first time 0-3 and winning the next 3-0.

“I haven’t really looked at them all that much yet because we have these two matches,” Palileo said. “I’ll get a chance to look at it on the way home as well as tomorrow.”

UP NEXT: The UAB Blazers will travel to Denton to face the Mean Green at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Featured Image: Junior outside hitter Valerie Valerian spikes the balls during the game against UTSA on Nov. 16, 2019. Image by Isabel Anes

James Carroll

James Carroll

