North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Recap: Women’s basketball comes up short on the road against UTEP

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Recap: Women’s basketball comes up short on the road against UTEP

Recap: Women’s basketball comes up short on the road against UTEP
January 26
17:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
23rd, January 2020

23rd, January 2020

North Texas women’s basketball (9-11, 3-5 Conference USA) fell to UTEP (12-6, 5-2 C-USA) by a score of 67-63 on Saturday, despite leading for the majority of the game.

Transfer-student Summer Jones, who is in her first season with the Mean Green, led North Texas for the second game in a row with 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and a career-high five 3-pointers.

The Mean Green jumped out to a 13-7 advantage by the end of the first quarter while the Miners struggled shooting from the field (2-of-14) in the first period.

North Texas began the second period continuing more of the same and grabbed a 17-7 lead to begin the quarter. The Miners responded with a run of their own to the only trail by five at halftime 27-22.

The Miners shot stronger in the second half and hung around long enough in the third quarter and tallied a 19-to-17 advantage to give themselves a chance in the final period of the game.

The Miners finally tied the game with 2:23 left to play and closed out the game on a 13-to-4 run where they sealed the victory in El Paso, Texas.

Sophomore forward Charlene Shepherd scored 16 points of her own and seven rebounds off the bench, while freshman guard Randi Thompson and senior post player Anisha George tallied 11 and 10 points.

UP NEXT: North Texas will return back home after a two-game road stretch on Feb. 1 to host the conference-leading Rice (13-6, 8-0 C-USA) at 3 p.m.

Featured Image: Junior guard Trena Mims dribbles past Louisiana Tech defender to shoot a layup on Jan.18, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
anisha georgebasketballCharlene Shepardconference usajalie mitchellmean greennorth texassportsSummer Jonesutepwomen's basketball
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Joshua Paveglio

Joshua Paveglio

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: ICYMI: Women’s basketball comes up short on the road against UTEP 📝by @joshpaveglio 📷by @Tzac24 https://t.co/vN5XAX8MAp

- 6 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @NTDailySports: ICYMI: Men’s basketball closes out UTEP, captures eighth consecutive win in conference play 📝by @deondrejones34 📷by @Tz…

- 6 minutes ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Big changes change nothing https://t.co/YMiZplbJ5V

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Mayor Chris Watts gives final State of the City Address 📝by @BrookeColombo 📷by @gracedavisphoto https://t.co/Veb0gKism3

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdailymedia: 🎧DAILY’S DOSE: This week, @haleyarnold03, @ZacharyACottam, and @Nichola95285338 talk about the recent release of Mac Mill…

- 7 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.