Recap: Women’s basketball comes up short on the road against UTEP

North Texas women’s basketball (9-11, 3-5 Conference USA) fell to UTEP (12-6, 5-2 C-USA) by a score of 67-63 on Saturday, despite leading for the majority of the game.

Transfer-student Summer Jones, who is in her first season with the Mean Green, led North Texas for the second game in a row with 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and a career-high five 3-pointers.

The Mean Green jumped out to a 13-7 advantage by the end of the first quarter while the Miners struggled shooting from the field (2-of-14) in the first period.

North Texas began the second period continuing more of the same and grabbed a 17-7 lead to begin the quarter. The Miners responded with a run of their own to the only trail by five at halftime 27-22.

The Miners shot stronger in the second half and hung around long enough in the third quarter and tallied a 19-to-17 advantage to give themselves a chance in the final period of the game.

The Miners finally tied the game with 2:23 left to play and closed out the game on a 13-to-4 run where they sealed the victory in El Paso, Texas.

Sophomore forward Charlene Shepherd scored 16 points of her own and seven rebounds off the bench, while freshman guard Randi Thompson and senior post player Anisha George tallied 11 and 10 points.

UP NEXT: North Texas will return back home after a two-game road stretch on Feb. 1 to host the conference-leading Rice (13-6, 8-0 C-USA) at 3 p.m.

Featured Image: Junior guard Trena Mims dribbles past Louisiana Tech defender to shoot a layup on Jan.18, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas