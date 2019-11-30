Recap: Women’s basketball falls on the road against CSU Bakersfield

North Texas women’s basketball lost to CSU Bakersfield 61-52 in their first away game of the season on Tuesday. Leading the Mean Green were freshman guard Jazion Jackson and freshman forward Destinee McDowell, who had 12 and 10 points respectively. McDowell notched a double-double with 12 rebounds.

“We weren’t hitting (shots) and they hit a couple of timely baskets,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said in a press release. “They didn’t have anyone go off but they had people make timely baskets. We’re trying to press and get the ball back and they get an open shot. We just have to continue to learn and grow, and we’re not there yet.”

The first half of the game remained within reach for North Texas and they ended the half down 25-23. CSU began to break away during the third quarter when they scored 21 points to North Texas’ 11.

North Texas outscored their opponents in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to win the game.

“Yeah, we know we’re a team that has struggled when we haven’t shot it well,” Mitchell said. “We did not shoot it well from anywhere tonight. That’s constantly something we’re trying to get past. That’s some adversity we have to figure out to get over a lot better than we’re doing.”

Senior post player Anisha George had eight points and eight rebounds, making this her first time this season without logging double figures for either stat.

Bakersfield’s bench outscored North Texas’ 39-15. The ‘Runners had three players off the bench score in double figures. This is coming off of North Texas’ game against Xavier on Wednesday when every North Texas player scored points.

The Mean Green had eight total assists from their 21 made field goals. CSU assisted on over half of their field goals, logging 15 assists on 27 made field goals.

North Texas, now 2-3, has alternated wins and losses for their first five games of the season.

UP NEXT: North Texas travels to Honolulu, Hawaii to take on the Univerisity of Hawaii at 9 p.m. in their first of three games in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. They’ll follow their Friday game with a game against Texas on Saturday at 4 p.m., and conclude the Showdown with a game against North Carolina State at 4 p.m.

Featured Image: Freshman point guard N’yad Boyd runs the ball down the court during the Mean Green’s game against Xavier University on Nov. 20, 2019. Image by Ryan Cantrell