Recap: Women’s basketball falls short at the buzzer at Florida International

On Thursday, North Texas’ women’s basketball team (7-8, 1-2 Conference USA) made a late-game rally in an attempt to come back after falling to an early deficit to Florida International (4-10, 1-2 C-USA). However, the Mean Green eventually lost in a tight game with the final score being 58-56.

The road loss could’ve been more drastic for the Mean Green as they began the game trailing the Panthers 23-4.

North Texas fought back to eventually take their first lead of the game after junior guard Trena Mims’ 3-pointer in the third quarter. This sparked the beginning of a Mean Green 9-0 run which gave them their largest lead tall game, 36-29.

“I was proud of the way that we fought back after getting down early,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said in a press release. “We played good at times, but we allowed them to get on some runs that really hurt us.”

The Panthers responded with a 13-4 run of their own to conclude the third period with a 42-40 advantage.

The game came down to the wire as the Mean Green were able to tie the game back up with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter after sophomore forward Charlene Shepherd hit a crucial 3-pointer.

Shepherd knocked down another three with 18 seconds remaining and missed another at the 0:06 mark to go for the win. Senior center Anisha George attempted a put-back on Shepherd’s miss but failed to fall resulting in a win at home for the Panthers.

Mims led the Mean Green in scoring with 12, while George and Shepherd both contributed 11 points each.

Next up: North Texas will take on Florida Atlantic (7-7, 1-2 C-USA) on the road in Boca Raton on Saturday.

Featured Image: Freshman forward Destinee McDowell, after obtaining the ball, runs across the court in an attempt to score on Nov. 20, 2019. Image by Ryan Cantrell.