Recap: Women’s basketball overtakes Louisiana Lafayette on Noble’s 30-point performance

North Texas (2-1, 0-0 Conference USA) took down Louisiana Lafayette (0-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) 83-74 in the Rajun’ Cajuns’ season-opening game. Sophomore guard Quincy Noble finished the contest scoring 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting (64.7 percent) and 5-of-9 on 3-point shooting (55.6 percent). Senior forward Madison Townley finished with a double-double performance scoring 11 points and tallying 13 rebounds.

“I thought in the third quarter the energy was big time,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said . “We are a whole different team when we have that kind of energy. Obviously, the press and turnovers created some of that naturally, but the bench, the floor, and what we did together as a unit was huge.”

Following a 106-69 loss to Texas from Sunday, the Mean Green looked to gain a winning record against a Louisiana Lafayette team who had their first two games canceled.

Through the first half, multiple lead changes occurred in a back-and-forth action between the Rajun’ Cajuns and North Texas.

Louisiana Lafayette jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the opening four minutes of the first quarter. North Texas responded with a 15-6 run to take a 19-14 lead through the end of the first period. Nine of the 19 points came from Noble including a 3-pointer.

The Mean Green held a nine-point lead with 3:55 remaining in the half until the Rajun’ Cajuns went on a 13-3 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from senior guard Jomyra Mathis. Louisiana Lafayette led 39-38 at the end of the first half.

North Texas was held to 14-of-34 (41.2 percent) in field goal attempts and 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) from 3-point range in the first half.

Louisiana Lafayette shot 15-of-31 (48.4 percent) in field goal attempts and was 1-of-5 (20 percent) shooting in 3-pointers.

Past halfway through the third quarter, the Rajun’ Cajuns held a 55-49 lead and North Texas flipped the script from the previous quarter of taking a 65-60 lead with a 16-5 run.

Noble led the charge of an offensive surge for North Texas in the second half, scoring 17 points and shooting 3-of-4 (75 percent) from the 3-point line.

The Mean Green outrebounded Louisiana Lafayette 48-35 and out-assisted the Rajun’ Cajuns 18 to 6. Noble led in scoring for both teams with 30 points. Townley led the night with 13 rebounds. North Texas had five players with three assists including Noble, senior guard Summer Jones, sophomore guards Jazion Jackson and N’Yah Boyd, and junior guard Destiny Brooks.

Mathis led Louisiana Lafayette in scoring with 18 points and assists with three. Senior Rajun’ Cajuns forward Ty’Reona Doucet had a double-double performance scoring 15 points and led her team in rebounds with 10.

“We aren’t successful without the energy we need to execute,” Mitchell said. “They did a really good job coming back and doing what we needed to do to win.”

UP NEXT: North Texas takes a two-week hiatus and will return to action against Texas-Arlington on Friday, Dec. 18 and Prairie View A&M Saturday, Dec. 19 in the South Padre Island Classic held in Edinburg, Texas.

Featured Image: Sophomore N’Yad Boyd dribbles the ball against UTSA on Feb. 22, 2020. Image by Ryan Cantrell