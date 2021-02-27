Recap: Women’s basketball splits series against Marshall in one point loss

Women’s basketball fell 56-55 Saturday afternoon to Marshall University as the Thundering Herd avenged a one-point loss from Friday evening after the Mean Green came away winners 52-51.

The Mean Green (12-4, Conference USA 9-3) outshot Marshall (7-9, C-USA 6-8) at 35.1 percent overall to the Thundering Herd’s 33.3, including at 3-point range with 30 percent to Marshall’s 27.3 percent. The one-point loss was North Texas’ seventh straight game of being outrebounded with Marshall grabbing 41 board to the Mean Green’s 35.

“This is a big lesson for us,” Head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “I can’t think back to the last game that we won the rebounds. That’s been something that I feel like has been haunting us.”

Sophomore North Texas guard Jazion Jackson was the hero for the Mean Green in game one as she made consecutive free throws with under one second in the game to take the opening matchup.

Marshall in the first quarter jumped out to a 15-9 lead where the Thundering Herd went on an 8-0 run with senior guard Kristen Mayo making two free throws, a 3-point play by junior guard Kia Sivils and a 3-pointer by Mahogony Matthews. Sophomore guards N’Yah Boyd and Quincy Noble each had seven points in the quarter combining for 14 of the Mean Green’s 17 points.

Both teams in the second quarter were held to single-digit points as the two sides scored nine points each. The North Texas defense held Marshall to 26.7 percent shooting and allowed one 3-pointer on the Thundering Herd’s eight attempts.

Marshall’s defense held North Texas to 26.7 percent shooting likewise and allowing one of five North Texas’ 3-point attempts successful. In both games of the series, both teams failed to score 30 points or more after the first half with a 29-26 Marshall advantage.

Midway through the third quarter North Texas gained the lead scoring seven unanswered points trailing 34-28. Junior forward Rochelle Lee contributed four points on two free throws and a layup, Boyd banked a three to give the Mean Green their first lead since the first quarter. Back and forth action led to Marshall with a 43-42 lead by the end of the third quarter. The Mean Green outscored Marshall 17-13 in the third frame.

The neck and neck contest continued as both sides exchanged points and Marshall padded its lead to six points following a 3-pointer by senior guard Taylor Pearson. North Texas inched closer to a one-point deficit with freshman forward Tommisha Lampkin adding two free throws and Jackson banking a three-pointer.

Senior forward Madison Townley added two late free throws and Noble sank in a layup to take a 55-54 lead with 22 seconds remaining, putting the game in a similar circumstance to Friday as Marshall took a one-point lead with 18 seconds remaining.

With four seconds remaining senior forward Kennedi Colclough put in a layup to seal the win.

Noble led North Texas in scoring with 13 points, Boyd and Lee each went for 12 points. Sophomore guard Destiny Brooks and Townley had team-highs of three assists. Lee went for a team-high eight rebounds.

Pearson led Marshall scoring efforts with 12 points, Mayo and Colcough each had 11 points. Wheeler had a team-high four assists. Colclough led her team in rebounds with nine.

“We’ve been making enough shots to seal the deal, but today that didn’t happen,” Mitchell said. “In the huddle during that last timeout we talked about securing that board and giving one shot. We’ve got to have it and we just didn’t get it done. It’s a learning lesson I hope especially here at the end of our season where possessions matter.”



Up Next: North Texas will play Rice University in a two-game set, the first game held at the Super Pit and the second game in Houston. The Lady Owls (15-2, C-USA 11-1) swept Louisana Tech University over the weekend.

Featured Image: Redshirt sophomore guard Quincy Noble shoots over Marshall defender on Feb. 27, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas