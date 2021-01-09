Recap: Women’s basketball take game one against Roadrunners in back-and-fourth shootout

North Texas women’s basketball (6-2, 3-0 Conference USA) pulled away against UTSA (2-6, 0-3 C-USA) in an 85-78 offensive showdown with sophomore guard Quincy Noble scoring 26 points for the Mean Green. North Texas with the win moves to 3-0 in C-USA play for the first time since the 2018-2019 season.

The Roadrunners shot at 50 percent (32-for-64) in field goal attempts compared to the Mean Green’s 46.5 shooting (33-for-71) in Friday’s matchup.

“We’ll take the win however ugly it was,” Head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The nice thing is we have the opportunity to improve tomorrow. Offensively, I thought we were okay and we had some uncharacteristic turnovers early.”

North Texas played its first home C-USA series after sweeping UAB the previous weekend, and UTSA fell to Rice in both games during their conference series opener.

UTSA jumped out to a 6-0 lead on North Texas, holding the Mean Green scoreless until the 6:21 mark in the first quarter on a layup by junior forward Rochelle Lee. Facing a 10-5 deficit, Noble made two consecutive 3-pointers, including layups by sophomore guard N’Yah Boyd and sophomore forward Destinee McDowell to take a 15-14 lead in the first quarter.

North Texas outscored UTSA in the second quarter 20 to 16 en route to a 35-30 lead at halftime, where sophomore Roadrunner guard Mikayla Woods put up a buzzer-beating layup.

The Roadrunners gained the lead in the third quarter on a 15 to 6 run over North Texas on six points coming from a fast break by sophomore guard Emilie Baek and Woods.

Turning the tide, North Texas created their own 9-0 run to take a 52-45 lead. The nine points came courtesy of layups by McDowell, sophomore guard Jazion Jackson, and Noble, including a 3-pointer by Boyd. The Mean Green held a 60-50 lead by the end of the third period.

North Texas expanded its lead to 74-62 with 3:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Roadrunners managed to draw it closer with a three-point deficit against the Mean Green at 81-78 highlighted by 3-pointers from senior guard Karrington Donald and Woods.

Boyd was fouled on the ensuing North Texas possession and made both of the free-throw attempts to seal the win.

Noble led North Texas in scoring with 26 points, where Boyd scored 21 in the win. Boyd also led North Texas in assists with five, and senior forward Madison Townley led the Mean Green defensively with 10 rebounds.

Donald led UTSA in scoring with 21 points, along with Woods having a double-double performance going for 18 points and leading her squad in rebounds with 11. Junior forward Yuliana Valcheva and Woods each had four assists to lead their team.

“We kind of slacked off towards the end,” Noble said. “UTSA fought their way back, and we should have handled it better.”

Up next: North Texas will play UTSA again Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. to conclude the two-game series.

Featured Image: Redshirt sophomore Quincy Noble dribbles past UTSA defender on Jan. 8, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas