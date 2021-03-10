Recap: Women’s golf finishes fourth in Maryb S. Kauth Invitational after high final-round score

Day 2

After ending Day 1 of the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational in third place, the women’s golf team fell one spot in the tournament’s final round to a fourth-place finish.

“I am very disappointed with our finish,” Head coach Michael Akers said. “[Texas Tech] played great today and deserved to win but we should be able to play mediocre and finish runner-up. We will regroup and focus on Tucson.”

A third-round 304, the team’s highest single-round score of the tournament, led to their one-spot drop on the final day.

North Texas’ top overall performer was junior Katie Finley who carded a 7-over-par 79 in her final round to finish tied for No. 8 individually at +9.

Right on Finley’s heels were fellow juniors Patricia Sinloungan and Audrey Tan. Sinolungan scored a 5-over-77 in round three to end the tourney at +11 and tied for No. 14. Tan tied her best round of the tournament with a third-round 75, finishing tied for No. 17 at 12-over-par.

Senior Lauren Cox — who came into the tournament ranked No. 37 in the nation individually — carded a 79 in the final round to finish No. 20 individually at +15. In her four prior tournaments this season, Cox had posted three top 10 finishes and a No. 12 standing at the ICON Invitational last month. Cox’s three-round total of 231 was were highest of the season, with her next-highest being 224 at the Cowgirl Classic last fall.

Sophomore Emilie Ricaud rounded out the team competitors, carding her best round of the tournament on Wednesday with a 1-over-73. She tied for No. 22 individually at +17.

Sophomore Marija Jucmane and freshman Shreya Pal competed as individuals and both posted their best rounds of the tournament on Wednesday. Jucmane carded a 3-over-75 in round three to finish No. 21 at +16, while Pal scored a 6-over-78 to finish tied for No. 35 at +22.

Up Next: Women’s golf will travel to Tucson, Arizona, on March 20-22 for its third tournament of the fall at the Mountainview Collegiate.

Day 1

Beginning the second tournament of its spring slate, women’s golf finished the first two rounds of the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational in third place out of eight teams.

North Texas posted rounds of 297 and 303 to finish the day at 24-over-par, five strokes behind host and leader the University of Texas-San Antonio (+19) and one stroke behind second-place Texas Tech University (+23).

It seemed to be a difficult day for every team as none ended the first two rounds at better than 19-over-par. One factor in this may have been the wind as it gusted to 25-30 miles per hour at times.

“We certainly struggled today overall,” Akers said. “The good news is we are in a great position to win. As I like to say, we are right where we want to be. Our tendency is to really play well in the final round.”

Leading the way for the Mean Green, junior Katie Finley posted two 1-over-par 73 and ended the day at No. 2 individually. In first place, Texas Tech’s Sofia Garcia held the only sub-par score after two rounds (-2).

Next up was junior Patricia Sinolungan, who carded rounds of 73 and 77 en route to finishing tied for No. 12 at +6. After scoring a triple bogey on the 15th hole in round one, Sinolungan rattled off three consecutive birdies to negate the triple. She then finished out the round with pars on each hole aside from a bogey on the 7th hole.

“Katie did a great job and played well both rounds,” Akers said. “Patty had a triple [bogey] in round 1 then had three birdies in a row to make up for it.”

Right behind her were senior Lauren Cox and junior Audrey Tan, who finished the day tied for No. 17 and 19 at +8 and +9, respectively.

Competing as an individual, sophomore Marija Jucmane scored a 77 and 80 en route to tying for No. 30 with a +13 mark for the day.

Playing in her first collegiate tournament and also competing as an individual, freshman Shreya Pal scored two rounds of 80 on the day to tie for No. 40 individually.

Rounding out the team competitors for North Texas, sophomore Emilie Ricaud also tied for No. 40 at +16 after posting rounds of 77 and 83.

