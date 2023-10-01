Recent AAUP study shows impact of new legislation on higher education

The American Association of University Professors concluded a study earlier this month on dissatisfaction within the state of higher education in the state.

The 1,900 Texas faculty included in the study revealed that Texas political climate and salary resulted in the emigration of scholars to out of state institutions, better known as the “brain drain” effect. As 28.7 percent stated they would interview elsewhere in the next year and 19.1 percent stated they have followed through with interviews. Stated by the AAUP this steamed from academic freedom and tenure acts state wide, like that of Senate Bill 17 and 18.

“Senate Bill 17 bans DEI offices, programs and training, and this has been hard as you can imagine on students, staff and faculty to navigate this space,” said Brian Evans, interim president of AAUP and professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

The AAUP noted the phrasing of these bills has allowed room for interpretation on the regulations.

“There are exceptions to [SB] 17 but it’s unclear where the boundaries are,” Evans said. “For example, student organizations are exempt but the faculty advisors over the student organizations are not exempt from the ban, so it is really confusing on how to navigate this.”

Academic freedom is defined by the AAUP as the freedom from censorship by the government or institution, and due process, shared governance and tenure. Which has caused concern by recent Texas laws such as SB 17 and 18, as noted by Evans.

“Senate Bill 17 has this chilling effect, where faculty are reluctant to conduct the research they had been doing,” Evans said. “This is self censorship, another way to think about self censorship is voluntarily giving up power to research what you are teaching.”

The Texas Faculty Association also looked at the effects of censorship within SB 18 where tenure is discussed. The AAUP characterized tenure as being a beneficial protection for professors as it protects the quality of teaching within higher education. If faculty lose their position for what they research or say within a classroom they reduce the risk of discussing important topics. Cary Wintz, an at-large TFA leadership member professor of history at Texas Southern University, had previously been in the legislature regarding the discussion of tenure.

“One of the things that struck me was how little they know about tenure, even though all we know about tenure is based upon laws that they have passed,” Wintz said.

SB 18 places acts on permanent employment and tenure within higher education, as “higher education may not grant an employee of the institution tenure or any type of permanent employment status.”

“I think there is a concept that once you get tenure you can’t be fired, but that’s not exactly right — you can not be fired for your ideas,” Wintz said. “The point of tenure is that it allows scholars in whatever field they are in to research and to find truth as best they can.”

The question of the SB 18 is whether or not tenure should be protected.

“What the legislature believes is that tenure guarantees a job but, the truth of the matter is we are reviewed annually, on our teaching, scholarship and service, and if we get several unsatisfactory reports we come up for tenure review,” Wintz said.

Though SB 17 and 18 bring the discussion of tenure, diversity, equity and inclusion, some professors have taken a positive approach to matters at hand.

“I did the AAUP survey and even though other professors are considering leaving because of the scary situation, I don’t feel that same pressure or concern here at the University of North Texas,” said Rose Baker, associate professor and director of BAS program education. “The administrative support to produce high quality research and papers is still the same.”

Baker also continued the idea of diversity equity and inclusion within the university.

“Not only do people bring diversity in but also culture, and we still are a Minority-Serving institution and Hispanic-Serving institution and those things do not change because of a ruling,” Baker said. “The body of students that we work with still will require that same care even if we do not have government-driven initiative.”

The AAUP is potentially going to conduct the study in the upcoming year.

“I would love to do the survey a year from now to see what the changes are, I think a survey a year from now would add to the discussion,” Evans said. “My hope is that this survey will add to the dialogue in the next legislative session, and I anticipate there will be many legislative measures in the next legislative session on higher education.”

Featured Image: The UNT bell tower rings at half-hour intervals outside of the University Union on June 25, 2023. Makayla Brown