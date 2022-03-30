Release of updated C-USA schedule alters football team’s 2022 slate

Football has announced a revised fall schedule following a resolution in the departure of three Conference USA schools to the Sun Belt Conference.

The conference made an announcement Tuesday that Marshall University, Old Dominion University and the University of Southern Mississippi will be able to withdraw prior to the 2022-2023 season:

“Conference USA, Marshall University, Old Dominion University, and the University of Southern Mississippi have reached a resolution that allows the schools to withdraw as members at the end of the academic year. Conference USA will move forward into the 2022-23 academic year with 11 members. The Universities will compete as members of the Sun Belt Conference.”

North Texas was previously scheduled to begin its campaign versus Southern Methodist University on Sept. 3 but will instead open the season a week earlier with a C-USA matchup against the University of Texas-El Paso on Aug. 27. The following four non-conference games for the Mean Green versus Southern Methodist, Texas Southern University, the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and the University of Memphis remain unchanged.

The team has its first home conference game versus Florida Atlantic University on Oct. 1 before the first of two BYE weeks. Road trips to the University of Texas-San Antonio on Oct. 22 and Western Kentucky University on Oct. 29 round out the month of October.

North Texas concludes its regular season with three games in November, taking on Florida International University at home on Nov. 5 then traveling to the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Nov. 12. Following their final bye week of the season, the Mean Green concludes the regular season at home versus Rice University.

North Texas finished the 2021 season at 6-7 following a 1-6 start to the season. The offseason has seen the departures of several key players including running back DeAndre Torrey to the NFL Draft, offensive lineman Jacob Brammer and defensive lineman Grayson and Gabriel Murphy to the University of California-Los Angeles.

Featured Image: The UNT football team stands on the field on Sept. 4, 2021. Photo by Jaqueline Martinez