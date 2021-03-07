Remember what Ted Cruz did when you vote in 2024

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz made the biggest mistake of his political career when he and his family were caught on camera attempting to take refuge in Cancun to escape the winter storm that affected millions of Texans. This isn’t a problem that has suddenly disappeared for Texans with over 390,000 people are still on preventative measures long after the storm has passed.

So, what was the senator’s excuse on walking out on the people he’s supposed to represent? According to Cruz, he claimed that his family went to Cancun at the request of his daughters, and he wanted to be a good father. One thing to keep in mind is that Cruz’s way of living differs from working class Texans. It’s safe to assume that he lives in a big house in a wonderful community that is top priority to state government officials during times of crisis.

I highly doubt his power went off and that he and his family needed to huddle up next to a low fire to keep warm like millions of other Texans did. I doubt his house ever went twenty or thirty degrees because the power outage disabled his thermostat. I doubt power outages caused a blackout for 10 plus hours.

I might be making this a personal issue, but it was personal when my family members, friends and I struggled to handle the storm. I was blessed enough to have my power come back on every hour or two, but I ran out of gas and the lack of internet access made calls for help impossible. Other people were not as lucky and unfortunately. Over 58 Texans lost their lives from the brutal cold of the winter storm, according to an article by The Washington Post.

Cruz said the trip was a mistake and he would not have gone in hindsight. This screwup is too big for a simple apology. Our senator chose to walk away from his responsibility and his oath he swore to uphold. Other Texans feel the same way because Cruz’s approval rating has doubled in decline since his handling of the energy crisis. The apology became null and void when he made a passing joke of the Cancun controversy at the CPAC. With everything that happened during the storm and the many people it affected, he had the gall to make light of the situation. This is a guy we have to take serious when people he represents are dying only to call himself pro-life?

As Texans we need to remember how he handled Texas during our time of need in 2024, when Cruz’s second term expires and he has to run again for senator or possibly even president again. He wasn’t there, he crossed a border to seek a better life in a country of people he desperately wants to keep from crossing the border who also seek a better life.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did more for Texas by fundraising four million dollars for Texans affected by the winter storm and she’s from New York. Like AOC, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke also championed notable causes for Texans during this winter storm. O’Rourke established a virtual phone bank that connected over 784,000 senior citizens in Texas connect with resources. He’s also been traveling around Texas in places like Abilene, Laredo and Zapata helping citizens collect water for basic necessities. O’Rourke has been working tirelessly to help Texans during this crisis. He has provided more compassion and leadership to Texans than the guy he narrowly lost the senate race to in 2018.

Cruz’s office insists that he helped Texas citizens by speaking with leaders before he retired for a quick trip to Cancun. He didn’t help to serve Texans, he helped serve politics. O’Rourke has flirted with the idea of running for governor and whether he does that or run for the senate again, he’s more than welcomed to and he’ll have my vote. Cruz needs to be remembered for his unapologetic, self-serving attitude. He doesn’t care about you or me and his actions reflected that. Keep this in mind when you go to the voting booth in 2024 and sincerely ask yourself, what did Ted Cruz do for you or your family when you needed his leadership most?

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles