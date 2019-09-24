North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Rep. Dan Crenshaw opposing the universal background check is troubling

September 24
16:15 2019
Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw believes that universal background checks could make his friends “felons” because he would no longer be able to loan his guns to them according to GQ Magazine. This type of background check makes it illegal for a private sale of guns to happen without a background check being ran. 

When I first heard this news, I had to literally reread his tweet over and over again.

What is going on in his mind?

I can maybe get past the fact that he would want his friends to protect themselves when they go on trips or whatever other expedition they choose to embark on, but loaning guns without a background check for the person who will have the gun should be illegal. It simply comes down to having some basic common sense. 

If Crenshaw stays committed to his statement, I wonder how he feels about buying alcohol for someone who is younger than 21, or better yet, would he lend his friends his own car if they were not licensed or insured? If he acts on these ideas as well, he is already breaking a few laws. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commented on Crenshaw’s stance by saying, “Why are you ‘lending’ guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check? The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it.”

I completely agree with her statement because you never know someone’s intention.

Yes, you may feel like you know your friends, and you might be able to look at their past choices and feel like you know how well they are at decision-making, but we may never know 100 percent what someone else could be thinking for the future.

Years ago, school shootings were something that were quite uncommon. It never crossed the majority of people’s minds until it happened to be an ongoing thing. 

I do understand however that Crenshaw is pro-Second Amendment and that he wants to protect his and other’s rights. I too, am for protection but for responsible protection.

We do not need random people to have guns in their possession without having a background checks cleared.

I also understand that people can pass a background check and still go on a rampage, but the government can say that they at least tried to enable a healthy conscientious choice. What Crenshaw and those who completely agree with the Second Amendment need to understand is that other people are not trying to take away your rights.

Crenshaw’s statements still remind me that we have a long way to go.

There are many people out there who do not see a problem if there are no background checks. It is better to be overprotective than not protective at all. In this day and age, we must put a stop to all the illegal loopholes that are still here.

It is not fair that regular people have the fear of becoming another statistic in a mass shooting all because those in power would rather benefit from the laws passed instead of thinking about the laws for the people.

Featured Illustration: Kylie Phillips

