Republican Jack Wyman announces his candidacy for Texas Congressional District 26, challenging incumbent Michael Burgess

Jack Wyman hosted a kick-off for his campaign for the Texas’ 26th Congressional District seat on Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. It began at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and mingling as Wyman introduced himself to the attendees.

At 6 p.m., campaign manager Emily Reagan welcomed attendees and introduced Northview Baptist Church Pastor Kenneth Wells to speak and lead a prayer for the campaign.

“This is a momentous day,” Wells said. “We need a fresh voice and some good ideas.”

The prayer was followed with the pledge of allegiance to both the United States flag and the Texas flag. After the pledges, Reagan spoke briefly and introduced Wyman to the audience.

“I know that you all care about what is going on in this district if you care enough to be at a campaign kickoff in September when the primary isn’t until March,” Reagan said. “I am thankful to be in a state where faith, family and freedom are values that are held in high esteem and they are things that we care deeply about. And I’m very excited to be in district 26 because we have a candidate who is going to go to Washington and be a bold voice for those values.”

Wyman took the stage, and after naming his family members in attendance, began discussing his campaign, background and goals.

“I am announcing today, my candidacy for the United States House of Representatives,” Wyman said. “I run for Congress, not merely to oppose any man, nor do I run merely to propose more laws or policies. I am running because I love Texas and I love America. I run for congress because I am profoundly concerned about the direction of our politics.”

Wyman is challenging incumbent Michael Burgess, who has represented TX-26 since 2003.

Wyman spoke about his stances on many issues, including immigration, anti-socialism and support for President Trump.

“I stand with President Trump,” Wyman said. “We must build the wall. And here’s the difference between me and the current incumbent, I won’t just vote for it. I will work for it, speak for it and fight for it. That’s the difference.”

Wyman’s campaign slogan is “A bold voice for Texas values.”

“18 years is long enough for anyone to serve in Congress,” Wyman said. “With so much at stake at this turning point in our nation’s history, we need new leadership in Washington. We need a stronger voice on behalf of the conservative values that have made Texas and America great.”

“One thing is certain, the men who framed our government didn’t envision career politicians in Congress spending decades in office,” Wyman said. “It’s unhealthy. It breeds political arrogance, public cynicism, apathy and it is morally wrong. And that is why, along with Senator Ted Cruz, President Trump and 87 percent of the American people, I strongly support term limits, and I am the only candidate in this race who does.”

Wyman served on a school board in Connecticut and two terms in the Maine legislature. He has also has led a “statewide pro-life, pro-family organization.”

“I have spent my whole life serving others through involvement through Christian non-profits, pastoral ministry and public service,” Wyman said. “I have worked hard to make this world a better place. I have been a school board member, state lawmaker, college educator, public advocate and an ordained minister.”

Wyman discussed his experience as a conservative in a majority liberal area, before moving to Texas 17 years ago.

“I know what it is like to be a conservative not where conservatism is popular, and anybody is a conservative, but I know what it is like to be a conservative in one of the most liberal states in the country,” Wyman said. “I know what it is like to stand alone, and I know what it’s like to be courageous. And since living in Texas for the past 17 years, I also know what it is like to have my values and beliefs embraced.”

The Republican primary will take place on March 3, 2020.

Michael Burgess’ office did not return a request for comment prior to publication.

Feature Image: Jack Wyman, 26th Congressional District candidate, talks about his plans at his campaign kickoff on Sept. 13, 2019 at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center. Image by Isabel Anes