North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Requiring students to attend and pay for orientation is counterintuitive

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Requiring students to attend and pay for orientation is counterintuitive

Requiring students to attend and pay for orientation is counterintuitive
June 28
10:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

For many students starting college, orientation is the first step into the doorway of a secondary education. There’s so much to take in, understand and discover about college when you take those first steps through your new campus.

But for those who have already been through their first, second or even third year of college, orientation can be seen as a secondary hassle. UNT requires orientation for all students, freshman or transfer, as a way of directing all students in a simplistic manner of communication: just get everyone in the room and we will tell you all at once. This is the only way to get a class schedule at UNT.

If this is a program that UNT claims is very important, then why is there a pay wall in order to be a part of it? 

UNT has a standard tuition per year of $25,680 for in-state students and $38,340 for those out of state and they are nickel and dime-ing people out of $63 for a transfer orientation that lasts half a day, feeds the students a box lunch, supposedly provides information on the spirit side of UNT and then sends the students on their merry little way to their advisors.

In my eyes, that seems a little cavalier of the college to expect a payment from the students for a mandatory seminar despite their desire to learn. UNT does state that there are financial aid options for students who cannot afford the orientation but does not go into detail on their website as for who is applicable and who would be turned down.

By requiring this orientation as a cost-gated and time-locked event, it doesn’t feel like our best interests as students are being considered.

I love UNT, don’t get me wrong, but going to an orientation in which the dates are very limited and costly when I am already having to pay for tuition, textbooks, meal plans and other expenses doesn’t make sense.

This sounds like UNT is behaving like a business rather than an education center, which at the end of the day is truly what college should be. The student shouldn’t have to pay any amount in order to simply apply for the courses they are already about to pay to take.

Featured Illustration: Austin Banzon

Tags
#news #UNT #UNTSystems #NorthTexasin-state tuitionorientationout-of-state tuitiontransfer studentstuition costs
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Nick Parkinson

Nick Parkinson

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
7th March, 2019 Edition

7th March, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Hey #UNT22 #UNT21 #UNT20 ! Come see us at our table for orientation! https://t.co/X75ENIwH7s

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
After @UNTCoM student Mason Bynes lost two fingers in a car accident, she overcame the hurdles and found successhttps://t.co/hjNKIiYgQ0

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @DMACDenton: Great article in @ntdaily about #SummerHangout and DMAC's mission - https://t.co/pr3zzNYWcd https://t.co/v5VZq0lmY8

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @MoneyInPolitics: Get to know @christackettnow, who is compiling #Texas campaign finance data on his website https://t.co/aUxe4vb3SW via…

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdaily: ･ ｡ 📰∴｡　* 　･ﾟ*｡🗞･ 　　･ *ﾟ｡　　 * 　 ･🗞*｡･ﾟ🗞｡ 　　　📰･｡°*. ﾟ *　　ﾟ｡·*･｡ ﾟ* 　　　ﾟ *.｡📰｡🗞　･ 　　* 📰 ｡･ﾟ*.｡ 　　　 *　🗞 ﾟ･｡ * ｡ 　　　　･　　ﾟ📰 ｡ Ou…

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.