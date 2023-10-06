‘Reservation Dogs” final season completes the beautiful journey of grief

With the amalgamation of incredible character studies and the importance of stories such as this one being told, the final season of “Reservation Dogs” cements itself as the most important show of this decade.

“Reservation Dogs” is the journey of the four titular characters — Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D’Pharah Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor) and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) — and the rest of their Native American community in the fictional but very realistic town of Okern, Oklahoma. The show tackles the concepts of grief, loss, love and spirituality through the lens of a rural native community.

In the first two seasons, the show follows the Rez Dogs on their journey to leave their home and go to California, which was the dream of their former friend Daniel, who committed suicide a year before the events of the show. They eventually leave for the coast in the season finale of the second season and hug as the waves of the Pacific Ocean crash on their legs.

The final season brings them back home and completes the healing process as they move on to the next chapter of their lives.

The season somehow improves on the incredible cinematography, directing and writing of the first two seasons. Although the show has several members of the creative force, series showrunner Sterlin Harjo takes the lead in both writing and creating. His vision for the show expertly concludes the character arcs and storylines that have created this beautifully woven tapestry of a show. The cinematography, acting and humor also remain incredible through three seasons.

Several episodes this season should be considered the best of the year, including “Deer Lady,” “Frankfurter Sandwich” and the series finale “Dig.” The creative team should be commended for intricately constructing episodes that seem episodic yet serve the show’s long-arching themes.

The humor is also a continual staple in the show. “Reservation Dogs” comedic elements have always been grounded in the surrealist stupidity of the world we live in. Despite the majority of non-native viewers likely not understanding the intricate details, the hijinks the kids get into are relatable to teenagers and adults with a little child inside.

Despite these positive elements, the show’s best aspects are focused on two primary messages — the journey of mourning and the representation of the quintessential native community.

“Reservation Dogs” introduced itself at the start as the exploration of the effects death has on a friend. However, it’s soon shown that Daniel’s death has ripple effects throughout the community, from the family of the lead characters to the elders in the community. The four teenagers are all hurt in different ways, which leads them to abandon their loved ones for an ill-fated goal. In fact, at the start of the show, the friends were committing petty crimes to raise money for their trip and started a turf war with NDN Mafia, a rival teenage gang.

After they fulfill their deceased friend’s wishes and return home, season three shows the Rez Dogs complete the mourning process.

Willie Jack, who lost her cousin in Daniel and began the show as jaded, ends up the mentee of a traditional healer and assumes the role after the elder’s passing. Elora, who lost her hope in Daniel and everyone else in her family, connects with her estranged father and begins to plan for her life after high school. Cheese, who lost his hero in Daniel and fears losing everyone else, accepts his youth and connects with the rest of the community. Bear, who lost his best friend Daniel and began the show seeing spirits, accepts change and decides to stay in Okern for a while.

And this is just the four main characters. Other characters, including the elders, the city cop, the parents of the Rez Dogs and the NDN Mafia all grow and heal by the series finale.

The other primary message is the show’s representation of natives. Due to the entire creative force being native, from the directors to the writers, the personal experiences of every soul that touched the project bleed through the screen. For those who know little to nothing of native communities, the show is an education far better than any other.

On that note, it seems out-of-place that a non-native is writing this review. At the end of the day, this perspective comes from an outsider who doesn’t truly understand the little nuances nor the massive impacts this show has on the people it represents. All I can do is give the external perspective that this show grew my understanding of this community tenfold and simultaneously healed how I interpret grief and loss.

People can argue that more dramatic and compelling shows have come out since the turn of the decade, but not a single one will touch the value “Reservation Dogs” has on the medium of film. Hopefully, Sterlin Harjo, co-creator Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team have opened the door for more native filmmakers to enter the paradigm of Hollywood.

Ismael’s rating: 5/5

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza