‘Resident Evil 4’ remake lives up to original model

The recently rereleased classic Capcom action-horror game “Resident Evil 4” has been masterfully remade for a modern audience.

The original game was released way back in 2005 on the GameCube, making the jump to current consoles quite big. Each character model, environment, level-design, weapon-type and enemy was upgraded to fit the new game.

The characters consist of player character Leon S. Kennedy, the president’s daughter Ashley Graham, ex-Umbrella scientist Luis Serra Navarro, mercenary-for-hire Ada Wong and main antagonist Osmund Saddler. Saddler is the leader of the village’s religious cult with the motive of total world domination by virtue of his infected army.

Leon is a strong and capable protagonist who offers appropriately witty remarks to the horrors he faces throughout the game. Ashley is a fun companion to Leon, but remains a simple damsel in distress. Ada and Luis are the rogue elements who both start out antagonistic but slowly warm up as allies over time.

“Resident Evil 4″’s plot is complicated and can sometimes be hard to follow, with its many twists and turns. It begins with Leon, who’s been tasked by the president to infiltrate a Spanish village to save Ashley. Unbeknownst to him, it’s been infected by a biological virus called “Plagas,” which is transforming the townspeople into hostile monsters.

From there on, you’re constantly attacked by enemy waves as you get closer to the main objective of saving Ashley. There’s a difficult section in the beginning where Leon must survive an endless horde of infected townspeople until a bell calls them off.

Gameplay wise, “Resident Evil 4” manages to be the best in the series. It introduces an innovative knife parry to use against enemies in stressful situations.

Additionally, the shooting is both precise and well-balanced due to the vast amount of customization for each weapon. The player encounters a mysterious merchant at random points, which allows you to purchase gun upgrades.

While action is the game’s main focus, there’s also quite a fair amount of intense horror sequences. A memorable one consists of Leon navigating an abandoned lab and encountering nearly invincible enemies called “Regenerators.”

You can’t just shoot into these creatures blindly, since they heal everywhere except certain weak spots only visible with infrared scanning. To say this part of the game is stressful is an understatement. You must fend multiple regenerators off while searching for keycards to save Ashley.

Another important aspect of the game is the saving and inventory management. At certain points, Leon will come across a typewriter that allows you to save game progress.

Inventory must be constantly managed because of the limited space and resources allowed for crafting. The resources consist of healing herbs, ammo, knives and grenades. A lot of time goes into finding green, red and yellow herbs to heal yourself when in desperate need of health.

Both the environmental and level design of “Resident Evil 4” are phenomenal. The game takes place at three major breathtaking sections: the main village, Salazar Castle and the island facility.

Graphically, there’s no question about the level of care and attention to detail showcased in every blade of grass and puddle of water. The horror elements hit even harder with the cloudy atmosphere, run-down houses and never-ending rain.

Every enemy type looks extremely grotesque and unpleasant in their design. They range from the Ganados, Chainsaw villagers, zealots, plagas, el gigante, regenerators and novistadors. The novistadors are large bugs with the ability to fly and quickly camouflage themselves.

One aspect of the original “Resident Evil 4” that is still present in the remake is protecting Ashley at certain segments. This means her capture results in a “Game Over” screen. Having to fight numerous enemies while saving Ashley presents a notably frustrating challenge for the player.

Furthermore, the bosses in the remake are insanely ridiculous and fun to fight against. Each one is unique and offers different strategies to take them out, albeit with the environment or certain weapons on their weak spots. The final boss is a mutated Saddler who is essentially a giant scorpion-human hybrid with claws, eyeballs and tentacles.

The “Resident Evil 4” remake is, overall, a well-polished and phenomenal game that lives up to the hype of the original. The gameplay works perfectly due to the adaptive shooting mechanics and knife-melee, making every encounter a field day. While the story is a bit long and drawn out at times, the charismatic nature of Leon more than makes up for it.

There’s a fine balance of action and horror, with some sections making you want to pause the game from sheer terror. With all this, the new “Resident Evil 4” remake manages to be one of the best recent releases in the video game world.

Joaquin’s rating: 5/5

Featured Illustration by Felicia Tshimanga