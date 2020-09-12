Review: ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ is the saltine cracker of superhero games

Way back in 2017, when Marvel was arguably at its peak, a little teaser trailer dropped, showing us that we were finally getting a game revolving around Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. After playing the game, all I can really say is that there has never been a more bland superhero game. Between boring interactions and button mashing dialogue, the game offers little to nothing. There are positives and negatives, and I had more fun with this game than some are willing to admit, but at the end of the day, it brings nothing new to the table.

There are two ways to break this down — from the gameplay side of things and the storytelling side of things. First things first, this game has its fair share of wonky movements. I found myself constantly adjusting my camera to follow a compact field of view. To keep things in the same ballpark, “Spider-Man” was released in 2018, and the movements in that game feel so smooth and natural. There were times in this game where the tiniest misstep would lead to a fall off the map, which would then lead to a loading screen that took way too long, just for me to load in and fall again. I know, don’t hate the player, hate the game, but the game made the player hate themselves a handful of times. Getting to customize what heroes look like is always a plus, but any game that pushes players down the road of micro-transactions does not sit well with me.

The fighting in this game is actually extremely satisfying. All the characters have unique abilities and special moves, making it easy to decide who you like to play the most. Hulk is the one character I was having the time of my life playing, and I would play the Hulk-heavy missions all day long. I find it hard to make characters like Iron Man and Black Widow unique fighters because all they do is jump and shoot, with a little bit of flight here and there. A big problem I have with the fighting is I can press one button the whole time, and make it through a fight with little damage. The Batman: Arkham games are some of my favorite games ever, and the fighting in those games feels so complicated at first. It is so rewarding to perfectly counter attacks while also putting together combos of moves and abilities. This game does not have that at all, and I didn’t feel myself becoming more skilled with any of the fighting styles. Throwing shields and hammers is fun until it isn’t anymore. Other than that, the game plays like most superhero games do. There is some stuff to love in this game, but those loves come with their fair share of headaches, including its narrative.

The story did not pull me in as much as I hoped it would. I was trying so hard to get invested, but could not get into it until the back half of the game started playing out. There were a lot of gimmicky things that reminded me of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not in a good way. This game coming out in 2020, when the world is absolutely exhausted of superheroes, was not a good call. The characters in this game are nowhere near their on-screen versions, and I know that may be a given, but I think there are so many more doors that could have been opened.

Cinematic games are so important because the story is valued over the gameplay, but when the story and gameplay struggle with key elements, it hurts the game entirely. Though I feel like for every bad thing in this game, a good one levels it out. I hate to call it extremely average, but it definitely is. This is one of those games where my opinion will change daily, because there are so many things to like and dislike. The truth is, I enjoyed this game. Certain things that may turn people away pulled me in, and while there were problems, I was having too much fun to truly notice. This game gets the pass from me, because there are no other Avenger games I can compare it to. I am also excited to see how this game grows, and what characters they add as time goes on. Games like this always interest me, and promising fans the game will expand is always something to appreciate.

Final Rating: 3.5/5

Featured Image: Courtesy Marvel