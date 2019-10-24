North Texas Daily

Rihanna standing in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick is admirable

Rihanna standing in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick is admirable

October 24
21:31 2019
As Americans, we all know how big and important the NFL Super Bowl is. Many great artists such as Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé were all invited on to sing and perform during the previous halftime shows.

According to CNN, San Francisco’s 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked controversy when he sat and then kneeled during the National Anthem in 2016, before the NFL preseason and regular season games.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told the NFL Media.

His actions have been misconstrued as unpatriotic, ungrateful, disrespectful to the flag, military and country. Kaepernick’s purpose for kneeling was to speak out against police brutality and the social injustices that black people face.

Even if you’re for or against Kaepernick’s actions, he had every right to use his freedom of speech to kneel.

Rihanna, a singer, fashion designer and businesswoman is also in support of Kaepernick.

She recently turned down the invitation to play during the 2019 NFL halftime show. She stated that she could not be a sellout and that she did not agree on some of the policies of the NFL.

Rihanna had every right to turn down the offer by the NFL to perform. Although it could have been a great opportunity for her, Rihanna already has a big following and has always done things her way.

Rihanna released 50 shades of concealer for all sorts of skin types, many of what other make up brands lack on being more inclusive. She also introduced her Savage x Fenty lingerie line in 2018, which was a way for her to celebrate confidence and inclusivity for all shapes and shades. She has always been a huge supporter of being inclusivity and she has done a remarkable job at showing that and has definitely pushed the boundaries among the beauty and fashion industry, too.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to me as to why she would turn down this offer, either. It goes against everything that she’s worked hard for and Rihanna is known for being a firm believer in standing up for her people.

Working with the NFL would mean that she is essentially being an enabler. She did not want to work with them in any way or have anything to do with it and I cannot really blame her.

Honestly, Rihanna doesn’t have much to lose, either. If anything, I feel that the NFL needs her more than she needs them.

Rihanna has done a lot for her community and has stood beside women of color. Her decision in turning down the halftime offer is definitely a Rihanna move. Even if she had accepted the invitation to play during the show, she really wouldn’t be gaining anything from it. Turning down the NFL might a huge deal to some, but there is a fine line between her morals and her fame.

I think this is a great integrity move on her part, too. I feel that many celebrities would relish the opportunity to play for the Super Bowl, but its artists like Rihanna that prove otherwise. She seems to be unbothered by the comments in response to her the declining the halftime show because the only thing she really should be concerned about is finishing up her long-awaited ninth album that her fans have been bugging her about.

We really do love to see an inspiring queen like Rihanna taking a stand against such a controversial belief, but nevertheless, it is forever admirable.

Featured Illustration: Olivia Varnell

