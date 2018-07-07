Riprocks, a 27-year-old Denton bar, closes for renovations

The 27-year-old bar and grill, Riprocks, closed July 1 and will be undergoing renovations for about three months. There is currently no cost estimate, but Cody Farmer, manager of Riprocks and Cool Beans, confirmed the bar will have a ground-up renovation.

The renovations include the addition of a gender-neutral bathroom, an ADA accessible wheelchair ramp, electrical and plumbing work and expansion of the bar and patio. Farmer said Riprocks will be like a brand new, clean stocked bar.

“It’s a super old building, so it needs some love,” Farmer said.

The bar, which opened in 1991, has seen Denton develop, so it’s time for it to be modernized as well, Farmer said. Riprocks is surrounded by bars like Luck Lou’s, Caskey’s and Cool Beans.

“We have a really strong relationship with Rip Rocks as well as Cool Beans, so we are all kind of a family on this side of the street,” Lucky Lou’s manager Jazz Binning said.

Riprocks bar and grill began renovations on July 2 and will be closed for the next three months. The renovations will include electrical and plumbing as well as modern renovations. Josh Jamison

Farmer said Riprocks is a strong part of the UNT community. UNT faculty, staff, alumni and students frequent the bar. Riprocks, Lucky Lou’s and Cool Beans have also been presidential council supporters of UNT athletic’s programs for 20 years.

Riprocks sponsors a shuttle service on football game days to transport fans to Apogee Stadium. Most of the Riprocks staff are current and former UNT students as well.

“This bar is just as much a part of UNT as the student union,” Farmer said.

Riprock’s last day of operations was on July 1. The week before the closure, the bar cleared their inventory by selling everything for $3. While they were open, Riprocks served hamburgers, sandwiches, wings and tacos among other items. They sold a wide variety of alcohol and provided live music from time to time.

Binning thinks renovations are good for a business and said Lucky Lou’s has undergone renovations as well, referring to the bathrooms in the bar.

“There is a certain time in a business when you have to put money back into it, and [Riprocks is] going for it,” Binning said. “It’s good news.”

Featured Image: Riprocks bar and grill will be closed for the next three months for renovations. Among those include adding a gender neutral bathroom, wheelchair ramps and expanding the patio. Josh Jamison