Roadrunners utilize ground game to overpower North Texas

In North Texas’ (3-4, 2-3 Conference USA) second road matchup of the season, UTSA’s (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) offense came out on top racking up 624 yards of total offense (443 from rushing) in route to a 49-17 win. The 32 point loss to the Roadrunners is the second 30 point or more loss of the season for North Texas.

“We had some individual performances and made way too many mistakes across every position group,” head coach Seth Littrell said. “We have to get back and clean this up as quick as possible on a short week with another great team coming to our place.”

Before Saturday’s game began, North Texas stood in fourth place in the C-USA West Division with UTSA in first place. Against Rice the Mean Green defense allowed 49 yards rushing, to move to 10th place in C-USA, allowing an average of 210.8 rushing yards per game.

The Mean Green offense on their second possession in the game drove down to the UTSA 34-yard line where sophomore quarterback Jason Bean threw an interception in the end zone, picked off by UTSA’s sophomore safety Rashad Wisdom.

With UTSA taking over at their own 20-yard line on the turnover, the Roadrunners marched 80 yards downfield scoring on junior quarterback Frank Harris’ 19-yard rushing touchdown.

North Texas fell 14-0 on their next defensive series allowing an 8-yard touchdown pass by Harris to sophomore receiver Joshua Cephus.

On the next offensive possession, North Texas cut the lead in half on Bean’s pass to Darden for a 75-yard touchdown. The touchdown was Darden’s 31st in his career tying him for the all-time program lead in receiving touchdowns.

The Roadrunner offense responded on the next drive with sophomore running back Sincere McCormick rushing for a 65-yard touchdown. He had 188 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Bean was picked off for the second time in the half by UTSA senior linebacker Clarence Hicks. Sophomore Austin Aune entered in for the rest of the first half until midway in the fourth quarter.

North Texas allowed 318 yards of offense in the first half, 218 coming from the Roadrunners ground game.

UTSA held a 28-10 lead approaching the fourth quarter after both defenses kept the offenses quiet. The Roadrunners added two more rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter from McCormick on an 18-yard run and senior running back DJ Daniels with a 9-yard run.

Bean threw his second passing touchdown of the game to senior tight end Jason Pirtle with less than four minutes remaining.

North Texas’ offense came away with 401 total yards, 217 came from passing and 184 came on rushing. Aune and Bean combined for 14-of-33 attempts passing, and sophomore running back Oscar Adaway III led North Texas with 101 rushing yards.

Harris led UTSA passing with 144 yards on 19-of-24 attempts and two touchdowns. He also had 113 yards rushing and a touchdown.

McCormick rushed for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Roadrunners.

“It’ll affect us some [on preparing for Louisiana Tech next week],” Littrell said. “We will be on a short week but the good news is we’ve already game-planned. They haven’t played since we game-planned them so there’s nothing new, we just have to get back on the practice field and get to work.”

UP NEXT: North Texas plays their final home game of the season against Louisiana Tech Saturday at 5:00 p.m. The Bulldogs’ previous four games have either been postponed or canceled — their last game resulted in a double-overtime win against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 31.

Featured Image: Redshirt sophomore Jason Bean opens up for a pass against Rice on Nov. 21, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas