Rogers, Adeyi lead North Texas to a win over ACU

North Texas held off Abilene Christian University en route to its second win as the Mean Green defeated the Wildcats 45-31 on Saturday at DATCU Stadium.

North Texas opened the game by giving up a touchdown on the first defensive drive, then scoring 31 unanswered points.

“I thought we started slow defensively again,” Mean Green Head Coach Eric Morris said. “And then offensively we’re able to kind of pick it up, and the defense too. I think we played complimentary football there for about a quarter and a half and we’re able to kind of explode on it.”

Junior quarterback Chandler Rogers led the way for North Texas as he was 23-of-36 passing for 321 yards and four total touchdowns. Rogers also tallied 29 yards rushing on seven attempts.

Junior running back Ayo Adeyi rushed past the century mark for the second straight game as he tallied 110 yards on 13 carries. Junior wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin continues his season as he eclipses the 100-yard mark with two catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

The Mean Green led at halftime 31-17, with Rogers leading the way passing 11-of-17 for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

ACU kept the game close in the third quarter as the Wildcats traded long scoring drives with North Texas. The Mean Green let off the gas towards the end of the first half going into the third, giving ACU life until the end.

“I don’t think we have that killer instinct yet,” Morris said. “You know, we’re getting closer and closer to getting there. And as we continue to grow, and as we continue to build on a little bit of success, killer instinct has to be something that we got to get better at.”

The game was closed out by the defense by freshman safety Evan Jackson coming down with the game-sealing interception.

North Texas moves to 2-2 on the early season as they close out non-conference play. The Mean Green will travel to Annapolis, MD to kick off American play against the U.S. Naval Academy on Oct. 7.

Featured Image: Mean Green Football player Ayo Adeyi runs the football down the field against Abilene Christian at DATCU Stadium on Sept. 30, 2023. Charlie Shanks