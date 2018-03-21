Run-up of construction projects on campus

Construction projects at UNT are causing obstructions at several areas on campus. A portion of the projects will be completed by the end of March and others before January 2019.

Here are the major projects taking place at UNT, according to the university’s construction obstruction report:

Hickory Street

Hickory Street between Welch and Carroll Streets will be closed until June 29. This area has been undergoing construction since February as part of a capital improvement plan. The plan involves an upgrade and replacement of the water main line for the water supply system.

There will be increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic along Hickory Street between North Texas Boulevard and Fry Street until Aug. 30 while existing gas mains and service connections are upgraded.

Both pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be interrupted on Hickory Street between Bonnie Brae and North Texas Boulevard until May 30 for reconstruction of the streets.

CVAD

Workers poured concrete around the College of Visual Arts and Design on March 12 and the area will be under construction for at least one month. The sidewalks near CVAD on Mulberry Street will be closed and pedestrians are advised to cross at the corner of Mulberry and Welch Streets.

The east side of the CVAD building will be blocked for construction of the new art department academic building set to be completed by Oct. 29. Parking lot 50 near Union Circle and sidewalks along the new building are closed for the remainder of the project.

Mean Green Village

Building L located between building B and K in Mean Green Village is being demolished. Pedestrians are restricted from the area, which will be enclosed in fencing, until the project is finished by March 30.

Athletic facilities

The area south of Warranch Tennis complex will be under construction until July 30 as a new track and field complex is built. The sidewalks near the construction area will be blocked for the duration of the project.

The east sidewalk to Apogee Stadium is blocked to pedestrian traffic because of the construction of a new sidewalk tying into the I-35 bridge. The paving of the new sidewalk is set to be completed by March 24.

Music building

The east side of the Music building will be closed to pedestrians while the roof is repaired. The project started on Nov. 12 and will be completed by March 30.

Infrastructure

Pedestrians will be blocked from walking along Bain and Ken Bahnsen Gym located at West Highland Street because of sewer and storm drain upgrades. The project started in January and is expected to be completed by May 30.

Featured Image: Construction cones and signs notifying drivers of detours located on West Hickory at its intersection with North Texas Boulevard. Ashley Gallegos