Running down the latest storylines in North Texas sports

From men’s basketball making a transfer portal addition and hiring a new assistant coach to softball staying atop its division and tennis readying for the Conference USA tournament, there is plenty of sports news to dive into as the spring semester winds down. Below, the Daily briefly explores a few of the most recent and relevant stories across North Texas sports.

Duo of men’s basketball additions

After seeing starting guard Mardrez McBride enter the transfer portal and assistant coach Jareem Dowling head to Kansas State University in late March, the Mean Green made a pair of additions Tuesday to help fill the voids left.

First, head coach Grant McCasland filled the vacancy on his staff by adding Drake University assistant coach Achoki Moikobu to the fold. Moikobu helped guide the Bulldogs to a 25-win season and a victory in the 2022 College Basketball Invitational this past season. North Texas played Drake on Nov. 28 at the ESPN Events Invitational, winning 57-54. The Mean Green (25-7, 16-2 C-USA last season) also previously won the CBI title back in 2018.

“I’m excited to have AC join our program,” McCasland said via press release. “He first and foremost has a giving heart and cares deeply about people. He has championship and NCAA Tournament coaching experience and has developed high-level talent. […] He’s a rising star with a great basketball mind who cares deeply about the development of young men.”

Then late Tuesday morning Kai Huntsberry, a transfer guard from the University of Mary, announced his commitment to North Texas. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds, he averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game while knocking down 41.8 percent of his 3-point tries for the Marauders. He will look to help the Mean Green continue a string of winning a Conference USA title in three consecutive seasons.

Softball maintains division lead

After dropping its first conference series since 2019 over the weekend, North Texas maintained its lead atop the C-USA West Division after second-place the University of Alabama-Birmingham lost both games of a double-header.

The Mean Green (25-10, 13-5 C-USA) lost 2-of-3 games at home to Louisiana Tech University while the Blazers (21-18, 9-5 C-USA) dropped two contests to the University of Texas-San Antonio before a third was canceled due to rain. Sophomore first baseman Kailey Gamble earned C-USA Player of the Week honors after going 5-for-10 at the plate including three home runs and seven RBIs. Western Kentucky University (27-8, 11-4 C-USA) and Marshall University (28-11, 11-4 C-USA) hold a slight edge in win percentage for the overall conference lead.

North Texas hosts consensus national No. 1 the University of Oklahoma to Lovelace Stadium on Wednesday in a game which had not yet been played at time of writing. The Sooners (38-1, 8-1 Big 12 Conference) enter the contest after taking their first loss of the season to the University of Texas (31-12-1, 7-2 Big 12) on Saturday. Former Mean Green pitcher Hope Trautwein also transferred to Oklahoma this offseason and currently leads the nation with a 0.11 ERA in 15 appearances (11 starts).

Check out Daily softball beat writer Reed Smith’s coverage of the team at ntdaily.com and on his Twitter page @Reed_Smith25.

Tennis readies for C-USA tournament

Approaching the end of an up-and-down spring season, North Texas is headed down to Murfreesboro, Tenn., to begin play at the Conference USA tournament on Thursday.

After an 8-2 start to the season, the Mean Green (9-11, 3-3 C-USA) dropped nine of their last 10 matches with the lone win coming on March 27 at the University of New Orleans. It dropped matches to the University of Houston and University of Texas-Arlington by 4-3 margins and fell to its last three conference opponents.

Headed into the C-USA tournament, North Texas is the No. 10-seed of 14 teams in the conference and will take on No. 7-seed Louisiana Tech University (18-5, 3-1 C-USA). The two sides did not meet this season while the Bulldogs’ lone loss came to the No. 6-seed University of Southern Mississippi (13-4, 2-1 C-USA) which the Mean Green did not face.

Featured Image: Sophomore first baseman Kailey Gamble readies to swing against the University of Texas-El Paso at Lovelace Stadium on April 2, 2022. Photo by John Fields