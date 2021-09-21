‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6’ lands first hall of fame spot for transgender contestant

Warning: Spoiler alert!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been widely credited for bringing the art of drag to mainstream media while pushing the limits for what drag artists can accomplish. Since its premier in 2009, the franchise has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and launched several spin-offs. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” consistently retains its spot as one of the most popular spin-offs, giving previously eliminated queens the opportunity to showcase their growth since their original seasons and gain more exposure to the rapidly-growing fanbase.

Its second season is notably the highest-rated and most popular of “All Stars” due to its cast of fan-favorites, memorable runways, challenges and drama between castmates that left us all entertained. Despite none of the three following seasons living up to the expectations “All Stars 2” set for the franchise, I can say with confidence that “All Stars 6” has been the best season since, if not the best of the whole series.

This season can be characterized by two words: redemption arc. With a cast featuring only four queens who made it to the finale of their original season, fans were unclear who would emerge as a front-runner and the queens all had something to prove to the audience. Ra’Jah O’Hara kicked off with a high placement in the All Star Variety Extravaganza for sewing a dress in under a minute, her first ever challenge win in the “Blue Ball” and established herself as the season’s narrator through her humorous confessionals. This contradicted her original run on season 11 when she was painted as the season’s villain and got sent home during a design challenge.

Season 12’s Jan was awarded a win for her Lady Gaga performance in “Halftime Headliners” after her viral face-crack meme when she was declared safe in her season’s Madonna Rusical. Trinity K. Bonet shocked viewers by winning the commercial and girl group challenges while placing high in the Rusical and talk show challenges, all of which she was placed in the bottom two or received negative critiques for on season six. Even the season’s crowned winner, Kylie Sonique Love, redeemed her performance from season two where her Lady Gaga impersonation made her the first queen to ever sashay away during an episode of “Snatch Game.” Her iconic performance as Dolly Parton in this season’s “Snatch Game of Love” and exhilarating lip-sync to “Dirrty” by Christina Aguilera left no questions regarding her growth since her original season.

Seeing the contestants exceed the expectations of the fanbase, the judges and even themselves painted a majority of this season’s queens as underdogs which allowed for a more genuine connection to the viewer than a typical front-runner.