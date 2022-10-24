Sampling can make or break a song

As more music continues to be released, artists scramble to find ways to compete for audiences’ attention. Many things are helpful for artists, like creating meaningful lyrics, composing a catchy melody and finding the right vocals.

While there are many ways to write a song, sampling is a method artists should look into if they want to truly transform their music.

Sampling is when an element of a pre-existing song by someone else is included in a new composition. It can be anything you’ve ‘sampled’ from another track – a rhythm, a melody, a beat, vocals or speech. You then manipulate, edit, chop up or loop it to fit creatively within your work, according to Abbey Road Institute.

When sampling, artists need to carefully select which part of the song they want to use and how they’re going to remaster it.

Some music fans believe sampling a song is lazy and unoriginal. On the contrary, a sample can be completely reworked and elevated by an artist who adds their own flair to it.

It might be easy to choose a song to sample but the hard part is how it will be redeveloped. One can easily sample an old verse and add in their own. The difference is clear when artists distort the beat, pitch down the same verse and still make the song unique to the artist.

This is the case for “Summer Renaissance” by Beyoncé. In this song from her latest album “Renaissance,” Beyoncé sampled the chorus of Donna Summer’s hit, “I Feel Love.”

Sampling Summer was the best choice Beyoncé could’ve made for her house/electronic-inspired project.

She mixed Summer’s soulful lyrics with a bassier version of the song’s original beat. This made a 4-minute and 33-second song that takes listeners through a beautiful soundscape signature for Beyoncé. Even the song’s title was influenced by the artist she sampled.

Beyoncé sampling Summer isn’t unheard of. Every song she has sampled from her has been carefully remastered to perfection. YouTube users noted it was like “an ode to Summer, Beyoncé style.” This is what audiences want to hear when they learn about artists sampling music.

The careful execution of the “I Feel Love” sample shows audiences the time, effort and dedication it takes to produce a song. Beyoncé’s use of the sample gave the song a new life her and Summer’s audiences can both appreciate.

If done well, these samples benefit the original artist and audiences as well. Sampling old songs can introduce them to a younger audience.

There are many times I have been on the hunt for the original song that was sampled and was pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

Samples can help tell an artist’s story, history or push a narrative.

Kanye West’s “Blood on the Leaves” uses chorus vocals from Nina Simone’s “Strange fruit.” The song serves as a dark reminder of how Black Americans suffered during Jim Crow.

West received backlash for the use of the sample in his song, as some found it vulgar and disrespectful. Yet, he continues to use samples that keep critics analyzing his music.

West’s production of the song still managed to appeal to his audience. The outrage by some showed potential new listeners its importance even if the initial product wasn’t favorable.

If there is one moment an artist should never be lazy, it’s when they’re sampling a track. Jack Harlow’s version of “Glamorous” by Fergie is just that.

It’s weak from start to finish, serving lackluster lyrics and simple beats. The only thing saving this song is just how incredibly catchy the original is.

The only thing “First Class” by Jack Harlow did was bump streams for Fergie’s original song. There is nothing groundbreaking about Harlow’s song. It was just another catchy sample to help push his name to the top of the charts and boost his networking.

His lyrics behind the sample added no flair and left the new verse sounding incomplete. Audiences can tell no thought was put behind the production of this song and how heavily it relied on nostalgia from the original song.

It doesn’t seem genuine or heartfelt which is what music is supposed to be — at least coming from an artist who truly cares about their craft. Ultimately, original songs are not the only way an artist can be creative.

Everyone loves timeless music with melodies and hooks people loved years ago. The difference is: will the audience love how the song was transformed or will they see right through the artist? The answer is entirely in the artist and producer’s control.

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia