North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Save and Soar tuition plan to replace Eagle Express this fall

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Save and Soar tuition plan to replace Eagle Express this fall

Save and Soar tuition plan to replace Eagle Express this fall
March 21
01:14 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Student Financial Services is proposing a new fixed-rate tuition plan to replace the Eagle Express plan for fall 2019 incoming freshmen and transfer students in response to community feedback and critical evaluation.

The Save and Soar plan will still allow students to maintain the same tuition rate over four consecutive years and offers discounts on summer and winter semester courses, as well as a 40 percent discount on summer housing to help students graduate faster.

“The university wanted to establish a plan that encouraged students to enroll continuously,” said Joey Saxon, the associate vice president of Division of Finance and Administration. There’s a hundred dollar discount in board-designated tuition per hour for our summer and winter session if the student was enrolled 15 hours the previous semester.”

The new plan is similar to the Eagle Express Plan in that students pay a slightly higher tuition rate upfront, but the tuition will never increase. The plans differ, however, in that there is no reimbursement incentive upon graduation and students are eligible for the Save and Soar plan with any number of transfer hours.

“It was difficult to explain the benefit of the Eagle Express program, particularly when involving the incentive at the end,” Saxon said. “Students made assumptions on their qualifications for that incentive and it was difficult to explain because there were just so many variations of students coming in with transfer hours, and many high school students now have many more dual credit hours than what students had three or four years ago.”

Incoming journalism freshman Grace Davis said they are looking into tuition and the Save and Soar plan has piqued their interest.

“I think a set tuition would be really good for me,” Davis said. “Originally, my grandparents were saying they were going to help us pay for college but now they aren’t and figuring out how to pay is kind of overwhelming.”

With dual credit hours from high school and the extra hours she intends to take during summer, Davis said she is unsure if she would utilize the plan’s discounts to graduate earlier.

“I should have 21 [credit hours] by the time I finish high school and I’m hopefully going to be taking a [statistics] class over the summer through Austin Community College,” Davis said. “The only thing about the Save and Soar plan is I don’t think I’m likely to stay at UNT during the summer to take classes. My family does a lot during the summers together.”

While the Save and Soar plan is not available for already-enrolled students — who will remain on the Eagle Express plan — computer science senior Gary Kau said he thinks the Eagle Express plan should still be available to new students.

As someone on Eagle Express, the tuition rebate is pretty awesome,” Kau said. “The only incentive seems to be cheaper summer and winter sessions. What if you don’t need to take those? I think UNT should have both plans as they seem to be very different.”

Incoming students can select the Save and Soar when their first tuition and fee bill is calculated before the fee payment deadline. Students who do not select the Save and Soar plan will automatically be enrolled in the traditional tuition plan.

“If [students] want to have a guarantee of what board-designated tuition and differential tuition is going to be so they’re not making assumptions about what increases will be in the future, they should choose the plan,” Saxon said. “They can save quite a bit of money their first year by attending summer school and knocking out two or three classes.”

Featured Image: The new Save and Soar plan will replace the current Eagle Express program. Ayron Walker.

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brooke Colombo

Brooke Colombo

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
7th March, 2019 Edition

7th March, 2019 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Top Block Ad

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
We’re 🅱️ack: Austin’s world renowned interactive, music and film festival SXSW features Denton artists, the Mean Gr… https://t.co/ClDSayKo2o

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Rachael90938805: Final for first WBI game. Last time fir these seniors to play at Super Pit. UNT 56 UTRGV 42 @ntdaily #GMG https://t.co

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Rachael90938805: 4th quarter with 3:53 left UNT 53 UTRGV 40 @ntdaily https://t.co/c20oNCv8bt

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Rachael90938805: End of 3rd quarter UNT 45 UTRGV 34 @ntdaily https://t.co/RYpyQokl1c

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Rachael90938805: 2nd quarter with 4:48 UNT 26 UTRGV 18 @ntdaily

- 5 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.