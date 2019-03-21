Save and Soar tuition plan to replace Eagle Express this fall

Student Financial Services is proposing a new fixed-rate tuition plan to replace the Eagle Express plan for fall 2019 incoming freshmen and transfer students in response to community feedback and critical evaluation.

The Save and Soar plan will still allow students to maintain the same tuition rate over four consecutive years and offers discounts on summer and winter semester courses, as well as a 40 percent discount on summer housing to help students graduate faster.

“The university wanted to establish a plan that encouraged students to enroll continuously,” said Joey Saxon, the associate vice president of Division of Finance and Administration. “There’s a hundred dollar discount in board-designated tuition per hour for our summer and winter session if the student was enrolled 15 hours the previous semester.”

The new plan is similar to the Eagle Express Plan in that students pay a slightly higher tuition rate upfront, but the tuition will never increase. The plans differ, however, in that there is no reimbursement incentive upon graduation and students are eligible for the Save and Soar plan with any number of transfer hours.

“It was difficult to explain the benefit of the Eagle Express program, particularly when involving the incentive at the end,” Saxon said. “Students made assumptions on their qualifications for that incentive and it was difficult to explain because there were just so many variations of students coming in with transfer hours, and many high school students now have many more dual credit hours than what students had three or four years ago.”

Incoming journalism freshman Grace Davis said they are looking into tuition and the Save and Soar plan has piqued their interest.

“I think a set tuition would be really good for me,” Davis said. “Originally, my grandparents were saying they were going to help us pay for college but now they aren’t and figuring out how to pay is kind of overwhelming.”

With dual credit hours from high school and the extra hours she intends to take during summer, Davis said she is unsure if she would utilize the plan’s discounts to graduate earlier.

“I should have 21 [credit hours] by the time I finish high school and I’m hopefully going to be taking a [statistics] class over the summer through Austin Community College,” Davis said. “The only thing about the Save and Soar plan is I don’t think I’m likely to stay at UNT during the summer to take classes. My family does a lot during the summers together.”

While the Save and Soar plan is not available for already-enrolled students — who will remain on the Eagle Express plan — computer science senior Gary Kau said he thinks the Eagle Express plan should still be available to new students.

“As someone on Eagle Express, the tuition rebate is pretty awesome,” Kau said. “The only incentive seems to be cheaper summer and winter sessions. What if you don’t need to take those? I think UNT should have both plans as they seem to be very different.”

Incoming students can select the Save and Soar when their first tuition and fee bill is calculated before the fee payment deadline. Students who do not select the Save and Soar plan will automatically be enrolled in the traditional tuition plan.

“If [students] want to have a guarantee of what board-designated tuition and differential tuition is going to be so they’re not making assumptions about what increases will be in the future, they should choose the plan,” Saxon said. “They can save quite a bit of money their first year by attending summer school and knocking out two or three classes.”

Featured Image: The new Save and Soar plan will replace the current Eagle Express program. Ayron Walker.