North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Scalpers are ruining shopping for everyone

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Scalpers are ruining shopping for everyone

Scalpers are ruining shopping for everyone
March 02
13:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
25th, February 2021

25th, February 2021

Ever since the release of the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, we have seen countless eBay links leading to the consoles being sold for up to $1,000. With a base price of anything from $400-$500, it is clear that people are not buying these consoles for personal enjoyment, but for scamming people out of hundreds of dollars.

There is much to think about when people spend all that time and money, only to make an extra $300 or so. I will never understand someone unironically sitting at a computer and taking the opportunity away from someone who genuinely wants to purchase a gaming console. It is one of those things that feels illegal, yet is almost encouraged as an easy way to make money.

There are all kinds of things, like online bots, that can purchase the console for you, inserting all your card information faster than anyone or anything. These consoles have been released in waves since November 2020, yet some people still open up their devices every day hoping to get their console. This normally leads to the restock selling out in seconds, losing hundreds of consoles to bots and scalpers that will probably never take the product out of the box. It is sickening to think that stripping others of their joy to make some money is a common thing to take part in, but at this point, I am no longer surprised.

I will never understand the websites letting this happen either. Major companies like Walmart and Target just let these scalpers take advantage of their terrible checkout systems, allowing multiple consoles to be bought at once. This means that if there is a bot that can buy a console faster than anyone, why not just let the bot buy the whole stock?

We have seen situations like this happen before. Earlier in 2020, there was a guy that bought as much toilet paper and hand sanitizer as possible, which led to consequences on his end. Would it be too much to ask for these major companies to do the same? I think it is funny that a lot of companies turn a blind eye to stuff like this because at the end of the day, it is making them a lot more money.

Websites should be making extreme efforts to make sure that consoles are purchased fairly. We have pushed past the barrier of nine blocks popping up on the screen and making us choose which blocks contain stop signs, just to prove we are not a robot. That tactic has been used forever, so of course, people are going to find a way around it. There is no sense of care, and I honestly think the companies should just come out and endorse it if they are just going to sit back and think that keeping silent is going to help the problem.

Things like consoles and shoes may not seem like big deals when it comes to scalpers, but sooner or later it is going to escalate to something that does matter. Taking advantage of retail companies is something to frown upon and there is no doubt about that. The real problem is the companies letting it happen.

Featured Illustration by Miranda Thomas

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jaden Oberkrom

Jaden Oberkrom

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Greg Abbott to remove mask mandate, reopen all businesses 100 percent📝 @BrookeColombo https://t.co/ovWntlDqAu

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Scalpers are ruining shopping for everyone📝 @OberkromJaden 🖼️ @GishhyOrange https://t.co/e2CyNx7BmC

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: A conservative case against libertarianism📝 @JacksonRJSweet 🖼️ @GishhyOrange https://t.co/HFh3ro4tDW

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@BrookeColombo: Abbott said the state will “soon expand” vaccines to more categories. He said “some medical professionals” expect in a “few months” any Texan who wants a vaccine will have access to it.

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@BrookeColombo: While all businesses can open to 100% capacity, if a county has a hospitalization rate above 15% for more than a week, the county judge can roll back business to 50%.

- 4 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram