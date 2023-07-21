SCOTUS business ruling feeds in to Christian nationalist persecution complex

The recent Supreme Court ruling allowing businesses to deny service to LGBTQ+ individuals highlights the persecution complex that white Christian nationalists use to justify discrimination. The case, called 303 Creative v. Elenis, involves Colorado Web Designer, Lorie Smith refusing to make websites for same-sex weddings and seeking an exemption from anti-discrimination laws. The evidence presented in the case is questionable at best and raises concerns about the motivations behind the ruling.

The case centers on an inquiry from Stewart and Mike, a same-sex couple who allegedly reached out to Smith for design work for their wedding. However, The New Republic reached out to Stewart and found that the supposed request never occurred. The entire prompting of 303 Creative v. Elenis was a complete fabrication. Stewart told The New Republic he wouldn’t want anybody to make him a wedding website and has been married to a woman since the late 2000s.

How could a case with such flimsy foundations proceed to Supreme Court chambers? This case should have been dismissed based on a lack of concrete evidence and the absence of a genuine inquiry from a same-sex couple seeking Smith’s services. The fact that the court not only entertained the case but ruled in favor of the web designer is concerning. It demonstrates a willingness to accept fraudulent evidence as grounds for legalizing discrimination, undermining the principles of equality and justice.

While the court endorses this ruling as a victory for free speech and religious freedom under the First Amendment, it is crucial to recognize the broader implications. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow businesses to refuse services to LGBTQ+ individuals perpetuates a harmful narrative that certain religious beliefs can justify discrimination. The decision is part of an old pattern within the now right-leaning Supreme Court. It reflects a broader trend of conservative justices catering to the Christian nationalist narrative of victimhood.

This ruling sends a message that the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals can be compromised in the name of religious freedom, enforcing a hierarchy of rights that prioritizes the beliefs of some over the equality of all.

The Supreme Court allowed the Christian nationalist narrative which portrays Christians as victims under attack in a secular society find its way into the justice realm. This idea has been a tool in shaping policy positions such as allowing abortion bans. Perpetuating the idea that Christians are constantly under threat eases the justification of discriminatory practices and policies.

LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face discrimination in employment, housing and public services. Catalyst reported that 29 percent of LGBTQ+ employees face discrimination at their workplace due to their gender identity or sexual orientation. Transgender individuals in particular face alarming rates of violence and discrimination. In 2023 alone, there have already been 561 anti-trans bills, of which 353 are active and 79 have recently been passed across 49 states, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker.

The court’s focus on the perceived persecution of white Christians perpetuates a narrative of victimhood that resonates with conservative ideologies. By painting Christians as an aggrieved group under attack, the court may cater to a specific political agenda and fuel a divisive “us versus them” mentality.

This persecution complex has far-reaching consequences, as it allows individuals to support policies that further marginalize already vulnerable communities. It played a significant role in events like the January sixth insurrection, where individuals bought into the false narrative of being under attack and fought for what they believed was the soul of America.

In addition to the repercussions within the LGBTQ+ community, this ruling has broader implications for civil rights and equality in the United States. It undermines the progress made in protecting marginalized communities and sends a message that discrimination based on religious beliefs is permissible.

There have been other cases where SCOTUS has allowed theatrics of performative justice; such as Carson v. Makin which allows religious institutions to demand government money, and Fulton v. City of Philadelphia which involved a faith-based foster care agency that refused to certify same-sex couples as foster parents despite a nondiscrimination provision in Philadelphia’s contract.

It’s important to recognize the dangers of this trend and work towards an equitable society that upholds the principles of justice and equality for all. It’s crucial to push back against the narratives of victimhood and persecution that enable discrimination and prioritize the well-being and rights of marginalized communities. Only then can we strive towards a society where the Supreme Court truly upholds justice and equality for all, rather than perpetuating the persecution complex of white Christians.