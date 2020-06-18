SCRAP Denton holds ‘Send Off SCRAP’ sale before closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic led SCRAP Denton to close its doors for almost seven weeks. In an attempt to recover from the economic loss, the nonprofit planned to hold an eight-day sale called “Save Our SCRAP,” beginning next week.

Instead, SCRAP Denton has decided to close for good due to economic instability and renamed the sale “Send Off SCRAP.”

“We’ve had to sort of halt a lot of our operations for safety concerns,” said Rachel Weaver, SCRAP Denton director and Denton resident. “We’ve had to pause taking in material donations and adjust our store operations to try to offer online resources and limited shopping capacity.”

Send Off SCRAP is an effort put in place by SCRAP Denton to give reused materials back to the community before closing down due to the pandemic.

Before deciding to close on Wednesday, the sale was a way to boost revenue and figure out how to maintain the organization, Weaver said. However, the decision was made that SCRAP Denton cannot be sustained long-term, according to a post on SCRAP Denton’s Facebook.

SCRAP Denton is a nonprofit that opened in 2012 and sells art supplies that people donate.

“SCRAP is a creative reuse supply center,” said Jeanna Dunlap, SCRAP Denton reuse supply manager and Denton resident. “We supply arts and crafts materials. We’re a huge resource for the community looking for affordable craft supplies, art supplies and sometimes just quirky things that you can’t really find anywhere else [except] thrift stores.”

SCRAP Denton’s secondhand business model allowed them to repurpose waste and save artists money by selling supplies for a lower cost.

“We’re an important resource in the community by helping to divert waste from the landfill, helping to organize materials so that students and families and community members can find supplies at an affordable cost,” Weaver said.

Shay Haas, SCRAP Denton donations and volunteer manager and Denton resident, said SCRAP Denton is unlike other stores in the area because of their sustainability efforts and lower price points.

“We’re the only place in Denton and in the North Texas area, in general, that is like us — we’re very unique and serve a niche market,” Haas said.

Weaver said all local businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, and community support has been important for them in this process.

“Your outpouring of support for creative reuse has been an invaluable cotnribution to our mission,” SCRAP Denton’s Facebook post wrote. “While we have received an increase in support in recent weeks due to our call for help, we must acknowledge that the long term sustainability of SCRAP Denton is not feasible during these uncertain times.”

Prior to closing for the pandemic, SCRAP Denton was frequently utilized by the community.

“We were open seven days a week and were always busy, so we know that the community wants us here,” Haas said.

To keep social distancing measures in place, Weaver said the tables at the outdoor sale will be spread out and there will be a clear entrance and exit for customers to follow. They will also be requiring masks and will have masks and gloves available prior to entry.

“We’re going to do everything we can to bring our entire store outside where it’s safer in open air, where we can manage social distancing better and just be safer in general,” Haas said. “It’s going to be a lot of work [on] our part, but we know that we need to do it.”

Send Off SCRAP will be held June 22-27 and June 30-July 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside of SCRAP Denton. A different part of the store will be included in the sale every two days.

“We’re going to have hugely discounted items, unprecedented discounts on things, so if [people] are really looking for a good deal, this is going to be the best deals that we’ve ever offered, and that’s saying a lot because our prices are already so low,” Dunlap said.

“We are eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve our community,” the Facebook post wrote, “…We know so many fellow organizations and businesses are struggling during this time, too. We send our love and support to our entire community; now is the time we practice compassion and care, and seek unique and creative opportunities to support each other.”

Featured Image: The store is facing closure due to the effects of COVID-19, SCRAP Denton is located on the corner of S Bell and E Prairie Street. Image by Samuel Gomez